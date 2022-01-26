Bentley to launch five electric cars in five years from 2025

Bentley will launch five electric models in five years from 2025, the first of which is likely to be a high-riding saloon.

The move announced by the Crewe firm today accelerates its Beyond100 plan of 2020 which confirmed it will become an electric-only carbon-neutral brand by 2030.

Development and design of the first model, arriving in late 2025, is well-progressed, according to Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark. “We know the battery, the performance of the battery. The final design is weeks to a couple of months away. [The car] will be an incremental product to the ones we have today and won’t compete with anything we do. We intend to create not just an EV but to shape a segment too.”

He added that battery technology has progressed rapidly to enable the firm’s goals. “Even a year ago, we didn’t have a clear commitment to a battery technology that would be sufficient to the car that we’ve now confirmed. We can now build a car as big as what we have now. If I then look forward to late twenties, it’s another stepchange.”

The first two to three electric models, he explained, will have much in common in terms of battery technology, and then the later cars will be able to take on board new developments. These improvements will then be “retro-applied’ to the first tranche of Bentley EVs. He confirmed that the first model will comfortably have more than 300 miles of range.

Meanwhile, this year, alongside the existing Bentley Bentayga and Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrids, Bentley will launch five more hybrid derivatives of those two models. These are set to include a more powerful V8 PHEV on both cars, a similar set-up of which is already offered in the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The firm estimates that 20% of this year’s sales will be hybrid cars.

Join Autocar Business Live on 1 Feb, as we talk with Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark about the latest Beyond100 electrification plans. Visit Autocar Business Insight

It was also confirmed today that the first EV, arriving in 2025, will be built at Bentley’s Crewe plant, as it commits £2.5bn to the site and research and development over the next decade with a particular focus on sustainability.

Referencing the previous question mark over whether its EVs would be built at Crewe rather than elsewhere in the Volkswagen Group’s stall, Hallmark said: “This has been a three-year slog. We had to fix the basics and make the company work. We had Covid thrown at us and I think we managed that better than most. We’ve completely restored confidence that Bentley can deliver. It is the fruit of three years of performance and convincing, and I’m delighted that this is the decision.”