Autocar Awards 2020: all winners announced later today

The 2020 Autocar Awards ceremony will take place this afternoon, celebrating the motoring industry's most influential individuals, businesses and cars.

This year's event, held in partnership with Instavolt, This year's event, held in partnership with InstaVolt, will be held online for the first time, with all award winners announced in a live video on Autocar's YouTube channel from 4pm. More details on the winners will be live on this website from 1630 onwards.

We'll be presenting the prestigious Issigonis Award - named after the legendary Mini designer - to an industry leader helping to shape the future of motoring. Last year, the title was claimed by ex-Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche, whose unconventional leadership style helped Mercedes-Benz become the world's best-selling premium car brand and left the company in a well-founded and profitable condition, stuffed with ideas to face the future.

The Sturmey Award - given last year to Renault design boss Laurens van den Acker - will salute innovation and achievement within the industry, and the Editor's Award will go to the individual most responsible for their company's success. Also being celebrated at the ceremony are the industry's Game Changers, as well as an individual's Lifetime Achievement.

We'll also name our Reader's Champion - the one car our readers think absolutely everyone must drive at some point. The 50-strong field of entrants was so diverse that potential winners range from bare-bones runarounds like the Citroen 2CV to top-flight supercars including the Ferrari LaFerrari and Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

We'll also recognise achievements with the Mundy Award and Innovation Award, as well as naming our Motorsport Hero, Used Car Hero, Design Hero, before rounding up the most outstanding UK automotive industry leaders.

Not every award will be a surprise, however; our road testers have already named the scintillating Ariel Atom as Britain's best driver's car, and it was also the only car to claim a coveted five-star verdict in our full road test. Britain's best affordable driver's car has been named, too - the Mazda MX-5 claimed the crown at our annual showdown last year.

Check back on the homepage from 1630 onwards for live coverage of the awards, along with a new video and podcast.

