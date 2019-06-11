Audi RS5 returns to range with free-breathing 444bhp V6

Audi has reintroduced the RS5 to its range of performance vehicles, in both Coupé and four-door Sportback forms, as a limited-run special edition.
The two-door has been unavailable for the past year due to delays in the model undergoing the new WLTP efficiency tests, while the Sportback is making its market debut following a launch in March 2018.
Just 250 of each bodystyle will be sold, exclusively in Audi Sport Edition trim, which is priced from £68,985.
An Audi spokesperson said these 500 units are likely to be the final RS5 models sold before a particulate filter is installed as part of a range update in 2020.
For now, the RS5’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine produces an unchanged 444bhp and 443lb ft, with drive sent to both axles via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Both models are said to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.9sec. Top speed is unconfirmed but likely to remain an electronically limited 174mph.
eseaton
This reads like an article
The 'free breathing' referred to could seemingly otherwise be called 'exactly the same as before breathing'?
Peter Cavellini
Back again.....
So, it’s been fettled to meet the new regs,and a limited edition of 500 too, I prefer the Coupe, and the price isn’t too out there either, let’s just hope there some feel in the steering....
Peter Cavellini.
