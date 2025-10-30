Mazda has begun testing prototypes of its first bespoke electric car ahead of a planned launch in 2027 – and these first pictures reveal it could be an EV sibling to the CX-5.

The Japanese firm is one of the largest independent global car makers to not yet use a bespoke EV architecture for a production car.

Its first EV, the MX-30 crossover, was based on the underpinnings of the combustion-engined CX-30 and its new 6e saloon and EZ-60 SUV are based on platforms supplied by Chinese joint-venture partner Changan.

But as part of a $10 billion push to electrify its line-up over the coming years, Mazda is now well under way with the development of its own platform for EVs, having previously announced plans to launch a bespoke EV in 2027.

Mazda CTO Ryuichi Umeshita told Autocar that while the firm is investing in alternative ICE fuels and new types of hybrid powertrain (including a rotary-electric PHEV arrangement), it is working towards an inevitable pure-electric future and is committed to using bespoke EV architectures for its next-generation EVs.

"We've established our own electrification development team, which we call 'E-Mazda', and that team has been doing a great job," he said.

"I've driven a prototype car already, which I would say is a real 'jinba ittai' car - our key concept of wellness between car and driver. It has very good driving dynamics. So we're confident that our EV products will be real Mazda products."

Umeshita acknowledged that Mazda is behind rivals with regard to launching an EV platform but said the development of the MX-30 means "we do have a lot of good engineers, experienced engineers already, so I don't think that we are behind the market because of that."

He stopped short of giving any clues to what types of models Mazda is working on and said a decision hasn't yet been made on whether its first bespoke EV needs to be a high- or low-volume proposition.

"It depends on the market and the regulations," he said. "If the regulation requires [a higher EV mix], it must be a volume car. If the regulation is eased, then we can ease the volume restraints."

Prototypes using the platform have now been spotted by Autocar photographers for the first time.