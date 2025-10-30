BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mazda's first bespoke EV spotted ahead of 2027 launch
UP NEXT
Hardcore Bentley Continental Supersports brings 657bhp and RWD

Mazda's first bespoke EV spotted ahead of 2027 launch

Mazda's previous EVs have been based on ICE platforms or other brands' models; now it's going it alone

News
Felix PageWill Rimell Autocar
3 mins read
14 November 2025

Mazda has begun testing prototypes of its first bespoke electric car ahead of a planned launch in 2027 – and these first pictures reveal it could be an EV sibling to the CX-5.

The Japanese firm is one of the largest independent global car makers to not yet use a bespoke EV architecture for a production car.

Its first EV, the MX-30 crossover, was based on the underpinnings of the combustion-engined CX-30 and its new 6e saloon and EZ-60 SUV are based on platforms supplied by Chinese joint-venture partner Changan.

But as part of a $10 billion push to electrify its line-up over the coming years, Mazda is now well under way with the development of its own platform for EVs, having previously announced plans to launch a bespoke EV in 2027.

Mazda CTO Ryuichi Umeshita told Autocar that while the firm is investing in alternative ICE fuels and new types of hybrid powertrain (including a rotary-electric PHEV arrangement), it is working towards an inevitable pure-electric future and is committed to using bespoke EV architectures for its next-generation EVs.

"We've established our own electrification development team, which we call 'E-Mazda', and that team has been doing a great job," he said.

"I've driven a prototype car already, which I would say is a real 'jinba ittai' car - our key concept of wellness between car and driver. It has very good driving dynamics. So we're confident that our EV products will be real Mazda products."

Umeshita acknowledged that Mazda is behind rivals with regard to launching an EV platform but said the development of the MX-30 means "we do have a lot of good engineers, experienced engineers already, so I don't think that we are behind the market because of that."

He stopped short of giving any clues to what types of models Mazda is working on and said a decision hasn't yet been made on whether its first bespoke EV needs to be a high- or low-volume proposition.

"It depends on the market and the regulations," he said. "If the regulation requires [a higher EV mix], it must be a volume car. If the regulation is eased, then we can ease the volume restraints."

Prototypes using the platform have now been spotted by Autocar photographers for the first time.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model 3 Dual Moter 2025 jb1
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Sealion 7 review 2025 001
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

At first glance, they could be mistaken for a CX-90, but the propositions are drastically shortened – which can be clearly seen by the distance between the front door’s leading cut-line to the front wheel well, revealing changes underneath. 

It is also trimmer than the CX-90, as evidenced by the wheels being swallowed by the arches.

This change in size suggests Mazda’s first EV will be a five-seater and could even be an electric equivalent to the CX-5, which would be plausible, given this is the brand’s best-selling model.

Mazda recently announced plans to slash development costs and lead times for its first range of bespoke EVs, majoring on cost-effective simulation R&D work, AI development tools and partner-suppliers in a bid to reduce the expenditure.

The firm said the move to a 'lean asset strategy' means it can do triple the amount of development with the same resources.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 14 November 2025
That's a two paper bags job.
Ugh...
Arthur Sleep 14 November 2025

Oh, my god - could that thing be any uglier???

Cobnapint 14 November 2025
Probably not....
124spider 14 November 2025

This will be a proper Mazda which are usually good to drive and good places to be sat in.  Rather than making someone else's car look a little bit like a Mazda as happened with the 6e. 

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model 3 Dual Moter 2025 jb1
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Sealion 7 review 2025 001
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review

View all car reviews