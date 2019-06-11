Audi RS5 returns to range with 444bhp V6 for 2019

Just 250 Coupé and 250 Sportback versions of BMW M4 rival to be sold before WLTP-mandated particulate filter is added
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
11 June 2019

Audi has reintroduced the RS5 to its range of performance vehicles, in both Coupé and four-door Sportback forms, as a limited-run special edition.

The two-door has been unavailable for the past year due to delays in the model undergoing the new WLTP efficiency tests, while the Sportback is making its market debut following a launch in March 2018

Just 250 of each bodystyle will be sold, exclusively in Audi Sport Edition trim, which is priced from £68,985.

An Audi spokesperson said these 500 units are likely to be the final RS5 models sold before a particulate filter is installed as part of a range update in 2020. 

For now, the RS5’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine produces an unchanged 444bhp and 443lb ft, with drive sent to both axles via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

Both models are said to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.9sec. Top speed is unconfirmed but likely to remain an electronically limited 174mph. 

The Coupé manages 30.1mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and the Sportback 29.7mpg, with corresponding CO2 outputs of 213g/km and 215g/km. 

In Audi Sport Edition form, the RS5 features Anthracite 20in alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, gloss black exterior trim and a performance exhaust system. 

Inside, the seats are finished in Alcantara and leather, with LED ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, blindspot monitoring and a panoramic sunroof fitted as standard. 

The return of the RS5 comes as Audi begins to bring its entire range back to market following a 3.5% drop in profits last year as newly implemented WLTP regulations forced the withdrawal of each for testing.

The German brand's range of S-badged performance models has undergone a significant transformation, with the S4, S5, S6 and S7 making the switch to a 48V-assisted, turbocharged diesel V6

Speaking at the firm’s annual press conference in March, board member Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler said that Audi couldn't “afford to develop cars which do not respond to our customers’ wishes” but remained keen to preserve its “sporty DNA”.

4

eseaton

11 June 2019
This reads like an article with key information missing.

The 'free breathing' referred to could seemingly otherwise be called 'exactly the same as before breathing'?

Peter Cavellini

11 June 2019

 So, it’s been fettled to meet the new regs,and a limited edition of 500 too, I prefer the Coupe, and the price isn’t too out there either, let’s just hope there some feel in the steering....

Peter Cavellini.

m2srt

11 June 2019
I've never considered a turbocharged engine to be 'free breathing'!

Highline2.0

11 June 2019
Prefer the sportback.

