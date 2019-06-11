Audi RS5 returns to range with 444bhp V6 for 2019

Audi has reintroduced the RS5 to its range of performance vehicles, in both Coupé and four-door Sportback forms, as a limited-run special edition.

The two-door has been unavailable for the past year due to delays in the model undergoing the new WLTP efficiency tests, while the Sportback is making its market debut following a launch in March 2018.

Just 250 of each bodystyle will be sold, exclusively in Audi Sport Edition trim, which is priced from £68,985.

An Audi spokesperson said these 500 units are likely to be the final RS5 models sold before a particulate filter is installed as part of a range update in 2020.

For now, the RS5’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine produces an unchanged 444bhp and 443lb ft, with drive sent to both axles via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Both models are said to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.9sec. Top speed is unconfirmed but likely to remain an electronically limited 174mph.