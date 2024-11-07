Audi will launch its new AUDI brand for Chinese-market EVs next month with a striking, tech-focused estate aimed at stabilising the company's footing in its most important market.

Evolved from the bold AUDI E concept shown last year, the new model will be unwrapped at the Shanghai motor show on 25 April as the first of a line of bespoke EVs designed for younger buyers in China.

While similar in size and proportion to the new Audi A5 that was recently launched in Europe, the first AUDI model will be based on a new 800V architecture developed in partnership with joint venture partner SAIC (which owns MG) and completely unrelated to the other models in Audi's global line-up.

Audi bosses suggest the design will be little changed from 2024's show car and production models for the AUDI brand will indeed forego the German marque's historic four-ring logo in a bid to mark them out as differently positioned products.

The AUDI brand is described as having been developed "in China for China" and will play an important role in catering to explosive demand for EVs in the world's biggest car market - which is currently far outpacing most other regions in which Audi operates.

There are no plans to sell AUDI cars outside China.

Planned to go into production later this year, the E is the first of three new AUDI models, the others being a saloon and an SUV set for introduction in China in 2026 and 2027 atop the same architecture.

The expansion of the joint operations of Audi and SAIC aims to harness the former’s reputation for design and engineering with the latter’s speed-to-market capabilities and local expertise.