Audi E-tron prototype previews next generation models

Electric SUV shows off new look, and is set to get a bigger battery, better electronics and more efficient motors
News
2 mins read
26 September 2022

Audi plans to upgrade its E-tron and E-tron Sportback SUVs with a new-generation battery, affording them longer ranges, as part of their facelifts during the latter half of 2022.

Shown off in near-complete prototype form by the German brand, it is aiming to extend the shelf life of the flagship siblings until at least 2025, when they’re set to be replaced by an all-new SUV, possibly called the Q8 E-tron.

Both variants of the updated E-tron – the SUV and rakish-roofed Sportback – will also get subtly overhauled styling, with a new-look grille, revised bumpers and redesigned headlight clusters among the updates. 

Along with the new battery, the E-trons are earmarked to receive more efficient electric motors and an upgraded electronics system that will enable greater energy recuperation among other enhanced functions.

Autocar has been told by sources inside Audi that the upgrades to the powertrain will boost range to more than 373 miles for both variants. By comparison, the 95kWh battery currently used delivers a maximum range of 249 miles.

The first two models in a growing range of electric Audi models, the E-tron and E-tron Sportback were introduced to the UK in 2019 and 2020 respectively. They are based on a modified version of Audi’s MLB architecture, which was originally developed for ICE cars, making them inherently more compromised than an entirely EV-specific creation.

The mid-life upgrade for the SUVs is planned despite the pending arrival of the Q6 E-tron, which is based on the new EV-specific PPE platform that was developed in an engineering joint venture between Audi and Porsche.

“There will be a facelift for the E-tron SUV and the E-tron Sportback,” a high-ranking Audi official told Autocar. “They will both be significantly upgraded with a number of technical updates that will further increase their competitiveness.”

Audi E-tron Quattro

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

Following confirmation of the new Q6 E-tron at the Shanghai motor show last year, suggestions were that it could replace the E-tron and E-tron Sportback. However, while the Q6 E-tron will also offer both regular SUV and coupé-inspired Sportback bodystyles, it is described as being smaller than today’s E-tron flagship pairing.

“The Q6 E-tron will compete in a different market segment to the E-tron and E-tron Sportback,” our source said. “It’s smaller – roughly the size of the [conventionally powered] Q5. However, the dedicated platform will allow it to offer interior and load-carrying space similar to today’s Q7.”

The source added that the Q6 E-tron, which is being developed in parallel with the upcoming new-generation electric Porsche Macan, is planned for launch in 2023.

Lapps 24 November 2021

The timing of this (very non specific) press release is, I'm sure, related to the e-tron recently being identified as one of the very worst EVs for efficacy. The Tesla model 3 and the i4 are identified as being at least 50% more advanced. 

d79m 24 November 2021

People saying about how this shows how far batteries have come on and they wont buy electric cars till yet. This just shows how far audi were behind when they released these quickly thrown together EVs. When they were released the equivilent Tesla would do 100 miles more, be far more efficient so No dought the new face lift will just be putting them where they should have been in the first place. 

Andrew1 26 June 2021
@Lapps
"The technology is so immature and changing so rapidly, that a few years after you buy it your new expensive purchase is way off the pace"
And somehow your car will become less useful because there's a new one better out there?
With this mentality you'll never get a new car for the fear there'll be a better one in 4 years. Lol.
eekamouse1025 24 November 2021

Funnily enough people still buy the smart phones and laptops despite this being always true...

The average car ownership in the UK is fraction over 3.5 years anyways...

