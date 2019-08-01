Audi E-tron 50 revealed as value version of flagship EV

New entry-level electric SUV has less power and range but is significantly cheaper than standard model
1 August 2019

Audi has revealed the E-tron 50 as a cheaper and lighter version of its flagship electric SUV.

Due to arrive in the UK in early 2020, the new variant weighs roughly 120kg less than the 2565kg E-tron 55, primarily as a result of its smaller battery pack.

The E-tron 50's 71kWh pack – likely to be the lowest-capacity battery Audi will offer in the E-tron – enables it to achieve a range of up to 186 miles on the WLTP test cycle. That's 55 miles fewer than the 95kWh E-tron 55.

By comparison, the E-tron’s main rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, has a WLTP-certified range of 259 miles in its standard 400 form. A future lower-spec variant could be expected to offer less than 200 miles.

While the E-tron 55 is compatible with 150kW chargers, the E-tron 50 can only accept up to 120kW. It can still, however, be charged to 80% in approximately half an hour at a rapid-charging station

Audi E-tron Quattro

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

The E-tron 50 is also less potent than the E-tron 55. It employs the same twin-motor setup, but maximum power is down from 402bhp to 308bhp and maximum torque is down from 490lb ft to 398lb ft. 

The E-tron 50 has a 0-62mph time of 7.0sec and an electronically limited top speed of 118mph. 

Regenerative braking technology recuperates energy in more than 90% of brake applications, working alongside an electrohydraulic brake assistance system that activates when braking force exceeds 0.3g. Audi says this “results in short braking distances in all situations”. 

The E-tron 50 will be built alongside the more powerful version at Audi’s EV production facility in Forest, Belgium

Exact pricing is yet to be confirmed, but the E-tron 55 can be expected to cost around £10,000 less than the E-tron 55, which starts at £71,520 before government grants. 

Audi isn't the only manufacturer to offer a range of battery sizes across its new family of electric vehicles. Tesla has long employed this strategy, while the new Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback will be offered with three different packs when it launches later this year, with range rising from 205 miles in the entry-level model to 342 miles at the top of the line-up. 

