Audi E-tron 50 revealed as value version of flagship EV

Audi has revealed the E-tron 50 as a cheaper and lighter version of its flagship electric SUV.

Due to arrive in the UK in early 2020, the new variant weighs roughly 120kg less than the 2565kg E-tron 55, primarily as a result of its smaller battery pack.

The E-tron 50's 71kWh pack – likely to be the lowest-capacity battery Audi will offer in the E-tron – enables it to achieve a range of up to 186 miles on the WLTP test cycle. That's 55 miles fewer than the 95kWh E-tron 55.

By comparison, the E-tron’s main rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, has a WLTP-certified range of 259 miles in its standard 400 form. A future lower-spec variant could be expected to offer less than 200 miles.

While the E-tron 55 is compatible with 150kW chargers, the E-tron 50 can only accept up to 120kW. It can still, however, be charged to 80% in approximately half an hour at a rapid-charging station.