BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi A2 E-tron revealed as EV reworking of hypermiling hatchback
UP NEXT
Vauxhall upgrades Mokka interior as part of light update

Audi A2 E-tron revealed as EV reworking of hypermiling hatchback

Seminal 1990s supermini celebrates its 25th anniversary with a one-off electro-mod conversion

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
21 October 2024

Audi has reinvented the cult-classic A2 hatchback with electric power and a futuristic new look to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The one-off Audi A2 E-tron is the latest creation to emerge from Audi’s apprenticeship programme, which in recent years has given us the outlandish RS6 GTO concept and a 240bhp, race-inspired reworking of the NSU Prinz.

Technical details of the electric A2 are thin on the ground, but the innovative MPV-cum-supermini has been subtly redesigned with influence from Audi’s current EVs.

Related articles

The headlights, for example, have been swapped for more modern, slimline LED strips,  and the badges at each end are now illuminated - like on the new Audi Q6 E-tron

The conventional door handles have been removed, too, and the original alloy wheels have made way for a more contemporary closed-off design - measures made, no doubt, in pursuit of enhanced aerodynamic efficiency.

With a coefficient between 0.25 and 0.29, the efficiency-focused A2 was already one of the slipperiest production cars of its era, but Audi has not confirmed a figure for this electric reworking.

Nor has the firm given any indication of how closely the A2 E-tron is related, technically, to any of Audi’s production cars. 

At less than four metres long and just 1700mm wide, the A2 is substantially smaller than Audi’s current entry-level EV, the Q4 E-tron, but it is possible that the MEB architecture which underpins that crossover could have been adapted for the compact one-off. 

Audi sparked speculation of an electric A2 revival in 2019 when it revealed the AI:ME concept as a futuristic vision of an MEB-based hatchback to succeed the A3, but has not since alluded to any plans for a production version.

A car bearing the A2 E-tron badge could, however, be in showrooms as soon as 2027: Audi is developing a “wonderful and unique” entry-level EV to sit underneath the A4 and Q4 E-tron models, and according to the firm’s new naming strategy for EVs, it will have an even-numbered name.

The original Audi A2 has come to be regarded as a defining car of its era, with its lightweight aluminium construction, wind-cheating bodywork  and ultra-frugal petrol and diesel powertrains helping to cement its legacy as a flagbearer for truly efficient family transport. 

It was expensive, however, and less practical than the more conventional alternatives that were on sale at the same time, so it sold in low numbers and was not replaced after its retirement in 2005.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
8
Volkswagen Polo
01 Mercedes AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
01 Audi Q6 E Tron 2024 review lead cornering
Audi Q6 E-tron
7
Audi Q6 E-tron
kia ev6 facelift front corner 2024 jh 40
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Cupra VZ 2024 frt corner 4557
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40

Audi S3

Audi's all-season hot hatchback and sport saloon get more power and presence, and an uprated mechanical spec

Read our review

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Audi A3 cars for sale

Audi A3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 Black Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£18,198
27,863miles
Petrol
Manual
4
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,995
50,320miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 2.0 TDI Black Edition Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,299
84,243miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi A3 2.0 TDI S Line Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£11,590
82,619miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.0 TFSI 30 Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,998
11,234miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A3 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,998
19,781miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI 35 Sport Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,998
21,965miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI 35 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,498
17,691miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.2 TFSI Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr (Nav)
2016
£8,450
62,067miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all 4138 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
tuga 21 October 2024
That grille looks so much better than anything Audi is making these days...

The A2 really was, together with the OG TT and the '97 A6, the pinnacle of Audis' design. It's been ( mostly ) all down hill from there.

LP in Brighton 21 October 2024

This would be a great car but sadly it would never sell. It would cost a fortune to build and Audi would lose more money than it did on the original. It's a hard sell trying to persuade people to buy smaller lighter more efficient cars - when we have been conditioned to believe bigger is better and never mind the cost or weight. 

But well done the Audi apprentices for showing what might have been possible. 

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
8
Volkswagen Polo
01 Mercedes AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
01 Audi Q6 E Tron 2024 review lead cornering
Audi Q6 E-tron
7
Audi Q6 E-tron
kia ev6 facelift front corner 2024 jh 40
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Cupra VZ 2024 frt corner 4557
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review

View all car reviews