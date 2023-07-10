BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: NSU Prinz rebuilt as striking 240bhp EV by Audi apprentices
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: Jaguar XFR

NSU Prinz rebuilt as striking 240bhp EV by Audi apprentices

EP4 marks 150th anniversary of Audi’s Neckarsulm plant with bold redesign and E-tron-derived powertrain
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
10 July 2023

A classic NSU Prinz sports coupé has been transformed into as a striking EV by a group of 12 Audi apprentices to mark the 150th anniversary of the German firm's factory in Neckarsulm.

Called the EP4 (its name is a reference to the Prinz 4), it houses a rear-mounted 236bhp electric motor derived from a 2020 Audi E-tron, with power supplied by a front-mounted battery used in the plug-in hybrid Audi Q7 TFSIe. The battery sits under the carbonfibre bonnet in place of the Prinz's fuel tank.

Despite an extensive modernisation, the car – a 1971 NSU Prinz 4 that had been lying dormant – retains its front and rear lights and prominent shoulder and roof lines. 

Related articles

Modifications have been made to accommodate the new powertrain, which is 207bhp more powerful than the Prinz's original two-cylinder petrol engine.

 

The main changes were made to improve cooling. Air is now able to circulate via large green intakes at the foot of the bumper, with hot air escaping through an opening in the bonnet. Even the tailgate can be fixed half-open to stop the electric motor overheating.

In addition to this, the floorpan, brakes and axles are taken from an Audi A1, upon which is mounted an extensively widened body, wide wheels and performance tyres. 

At the back, a bright yellow wing is attached to the roll cage rather than the bodywork. The body itself is coated in Suzuka Grey and Brilliant Black paintwork – Audi colours – with '150' lettering on the doors.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The inside shows a minimalist approach. Apart from the roll cage, painted in the same colour as the rear wing, the EP4's interior gets Recaro bucket seats and a digital instrument display showing a speedometer and on-board computer. 

Dean Scheuffler, one of the apprentices on the project, said: "We wanted to build a car that was not only fast and looked cool but also honoured the 150th anniversary of the site.”

used Audi cars for sale

Audi A4 2.0 TDI 35 Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£33,799
9,640miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£36,499
8,332miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI 45 S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£42,999
3,982miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£36,499
18,891miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI 35 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£27,999
13,268miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI 45 S Line Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£42,399
6,409miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI 45 S Line Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£41,999
5,290miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI 45 S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£41,499
9,308miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q3 2.0 TDI S Line Plus S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£17,500
53,860miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 28524 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives