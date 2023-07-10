NSU Prinz rebuilt as striking 240bhp EV by Audi apprentices

A classic NSU Prinz sports coupé has been transformed into as a striking EV by a group of 12 Audi apprentices to mark the 150th anniversary of the German firm's factory in Neckarsulm.

Called the EP4 (its name is a reference to the Prinz 4), it houses a rear-mounted 236bhp electric motor derived from a 2020 Audi E-tron, with power supplied by a front-mounted battery used in the plug-in hybrid Audi Q7 TFSIe. The battery sits under the carbonfibre bonnet in place of the Prinz's fuel tank.

Despite an extensive modernisation, the car – a 1971 NSU Prinz 4 that had been lying dormant – retains its front and rear lights and prominent shoulder and roof lines.

Modifications have been made to accommodate the new powertrain, which is 207bhp more powerful than the Prinz's original two-cylinder petrol engine.

The main changes were made to improve cooling. Air is now able to circulate via large green intakes at the foot of the bumper, with hot air escaping through an opening in the bonnet. Even the tailgate can be fixed half-open to stop the electric motor overheating.

In addition to this, the floorpan, brakes and axles are taken from an Audi A1, upon which is mounted an extensively widened body, wide wheels and performance tyres.

At the back, a bright yellow wing is attached to the roll cage rather than the bodywork. The body itself is coated in Suzuka Grey and Brilliant Black paintwork – Audi colours – with '150' lettering on the doors.