Aston Martin Vanquish Volante revealed as 214mph V12 roadster

New drop-top version of thunderous GT brings similar performance; 95kg heavier than coupé

Charlie Martin Autocar
25 March 2025

Aston Martin has revealed the drop-top version of its 824bhp V12-powered Vanquish flagship.

Taking the Volante name, it is technically identical to its coupé sibling, which arrived in September 2024 to revive the Vanquish nameplate as one of the few V12 cars on the market.

In drop-top form, this is one of only two new GTs – alongside the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider – to offer open-top driving with a 12-cylinder soundtrack.

The fabric roof is operated by a K-fold mechanism, similar to the arrangement in the new Vantage Roadster. The roof can be opened in 14 seconds and closed in 16 seconds.

Underbody bracing is fitted to recover some of the rigidity lost during the transition from coupé to roadster and, as a result, the Vanquish Volante is 75% stiffer laterally than the previous DBS Volante.

However, it is also 95kg heavier than the Vanquish coupé, at 1930kg, which is due mainly to that extra bracing and the roof mechanism.

With the same outputs of 824bhp and 738lb ft from its twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12, this extra heft means the Volante is 0.1sec slower than the coupé in the 0-62mph sprint, at 3.4sec. Its claimed top speed is the same 214mph as the coupé.

The Volante otherwise shares its hardware with the coupé, including Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, a ZF-supplied eight-speed automatic gearbox and an electronic limited-slip differential.

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante rear quarter tracking

Inside, it gets a 10.25in digital instrument panel and an infotainment screen of the same size running Aston Martin’s own operating software. A 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system is fitted as standard and extensive interior customisation will be offered through the company’s Q by Aston Martin division.

Prices have yet to be confirmed, but the Vanquish Volante is expected to carry a relatively small premium over the £334,000 coupé. For reference, the DB12 Volante costs £13,500 (7%) more than the DB12 coupé, at £204,500.

Production of both variants of the Vanquish will be capped at fewer than 1000 cars per year. Deliveries will start between July and September.

The arrival of the Vanquish Volante completes Aston Martin’s core line-up, which also consists of the Vantage, DBX 707, DB12 and mid-engined Valhalla.

