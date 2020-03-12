Apex AP-0 is £150,000, Brit-built electric sports car

The Apex AP-0 is an electric supercar to be engineered and built in the UK and designed by Brit Guy Colborne, known for the Elemental RP1.
The AP-0 is described as race-inspired and road legal, and while the model revealed today is a concept, the car is set to make production in late 2022, with prices starting from £150,000.
The zero-emissions model is the latest in a list of electric supercars being revealed worldwide from a variety of start-ups and established players, all of which hope to create driving appeal in the traditionally more sedate EV market. These include the Pininfarina Battista, Rimac C_Two, Dendrobium D-1 and Lotus Evija.
However, the ethos behind the car is more in line with the RP1 or KTM X-Bow but intends to offer more on-road comfort than either of those models, given that it is not an open-top.
Apex claims the AP-0, which produces 650bhp and 428lb ft of torque, is capable of 0-62mph in 2.3sec, with a top speed of 190mph. This rapid benchmark sprint is slower than those claimed by the Battista and C_Two, which promise “under two seconds” and 1.9sec respectively, but quicker than the RP1 and X-Bow.
JMax18
Yet another.
