Alpine teases new A110, hot hatch and GT for future EV-only line-up

French performance brand teases trio of all-electric new models, due from 2024, ahead of their official unveilings
30 June 2021

Alpine has given the first official glimpse of its first three models for its reinvention as an electric-only brand from 2024 onwards, including an A110-replacing sports car and a new hot hatch.

The brand which currently offers only the A110, will become Groupe Renault’s performance flagship to showcase new EV technology. During the firm's recent Electropop event, boss Luca de Meo confirmed that Alpine's first electric car will arrive in 2024.

As part of that event, Renault unveiled a teaser showing the silhouette outline of three models. One is the next-generation A110, which Alpine is currently co-developing with British brand Lotus. This will use a bespoke electric sports car platform that the two firms are working on.

The second appears to be a hot hatch version of the forthcoming Renault 5 EV, which has long been tipped as a way of linking the two brands. That would use the CMF-BEV small car platform.

In its previous incarnation, Alpine developed a hot hatch version of the original 5, although it was branded the 5 Gordini in the UK, because Chrysler then owned the rights to the Alpine name.

The third new Alpine car appears to be a grand touring coupé, potentially signalling a rival to the likes of the Audi E-tron GT and Porsche Taycan. It would likely use Renault’s CMF-EV platform, which is designed for medium and large vehicles and has been developed to adopt performance batteries and powertrains.

De Meo didn't specify which of the EVs would be launched first, although the 2024 timing likely suggests that the hot hatch will appear first, following shortly after the production launch of the 5.

Peter Cavellini 30 June 2021

Tease?!, what a waste of pixels!, doesn't exactly gets my juices flowing.

