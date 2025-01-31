Alpine will crown its electric sports car line-up with the A310 – and its first test mule has now been spotted testing for the first time.

Arriving in 2028, the 2+2 coupé will put the French firm toe to toe with the likes of Porsche, Maserati and Lotus.

Tipped as “an icon of future sports cars”, the new EV will serve as a flagship for an expanded all-electric Alpine line-up.

The Renault-owned marque's new range will include the recently launched A290 hot hatch, the upcoming Tesla Model Y-sized A390 crossover and coupé and convertible versions of the next-generation A110 – all of them electric.

The line-up will be rounded off before the end of the decade by three more EVs, which are thought to be larger, E-segment models that Alpine will use to break into the American market.

This A310 has been seen by Autocar snappers cold-weather testing near the Arctic Circle. While the 2+2 mule looks to show a departure from the classic Alpine look, this is in fact understood to just be a chassis prototype with the body merely a testing shell that won’t be used for production. The shell shares similarities to the Ligier JS2 R racer, although Alpine hasn't confirmed this.

Instead, the rakish A310 will adopt a similar look to the rest of the Alpine range, notably taking the front end from the A390 crossover, as our render shows below.

Pictured testing for the first time earlier this month, the A390 will usher in a new era of Alpine design language, with a distinctive wraparound light bar, a sharply pointed nose and a Le Mans-inspired central fin at its rear.

The A310 takes its name from a radically styled four-seat coupé from the 1970s. The company will position it as a more practical alternative to the upcoming A110 EV, in effect mirroring the relationship the 718 Cayman and the 911 have within Porsche, a brand whose success Alpine is looking to replicate.