Alpine A290 EV hot hatch drops disguise before June reveal

The Alpine A290 is in the final stages of testing ahead of its official unveiling, which has been confirmed for June.

Currently undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden, the new Renault 5-based electric hot hatch will kickstart Alpine's push into the mainstream market.

Various parts of its drivetrain are nearing the end of development, such as the behaviour of its electronic stability programme, its air-conditioning system and the speed at which it defrosts. Its bespoke winter tyres, developed by Michelin, are also being refined.

Alpine also revealed details about the A290's interior. Its flat-bottomed steering wheel is said to be inspired by motorsport and is wrapped in nappa leather. Three driving modes are available: OV (overtake), RCH (recharge) and Drive.

This is the first time the French firm has shown the production car, following the A290 Beta concept.

It promises to be a more usable accompaniment to the widely acclaimed Alpine A110 coupé, without compromising its sporting character.

Although the A290 Beta featured an FIA-approved racing chassis and two motors mounted on the front axle, the production car will share the 5’s CMF-BEV platform. Renault has already touted the dynamic potential of the architecture, which mounts the battery pack under the car to lower its centre of mass and improve handling. It also features Independent multi-link suspension features at the rear.

Alpine has further fettled the platform to ensure it’s playful at low speeds and becomes more stable with acceleration. “The main thing is agility,” said design director Antony Villain. “And we know when we switched to EV, we have heavy batteries, but we want to find exactly the same driving philosophy: agility and pure pleasure.”

To this end, Alpine has added hydraulic bump-stops to the Renault 5’s suspension set-up, improving the A290’s ride and enhancing handling adjustability. Similarly, the torque vectoring on the production car’s single front motor has been set up to simulate a mechanical differential, boosting stability under braking and traction as you accelerate out of a corner.