Alpine A290 EV hot hatch drops disguise before June reveal

The Alpine A290 is in the final stages of testing ahead of its official unveiling, which has been confirmed for June.
Currently undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden, the new Renault 5-based electric hot hatch will kickstart Alpine's push into the mainstream market.
Various parts of its drivetrain are nearing the end of development, such as the behaviour of its electronic stability programme, its air-conditioning system and the speed at which it defrosts. Its bespoke winter tyres, developed by Michelin, are also being refined.
Alpine also revealed details about the A290's interior. Its flat-bottomed steering wheel is said to be inspired by motorsport and is wrapped in nappa leather. Three driving modes are available: OV (overtake), RCH (recharge) and Drive.
This is the first time the French firm has shown the production car, following the A290 Beta concept.
It promises to be a more usable accompaniment to the widely acclaimed Alpine A110 coupé, without compromising its sporting character.
Although the A290 Beta featured an FIA-approved racing chassis and two motors mounted on the front axle, the production car will share the 5’s CMF-BEV platform. Renault has already touted the dynamic potential of the architecture, which mounts the battery pack under the car to lower its centre of mass and improve handling. It also features Independent multi-link suspension features at the rear.
Alpine has further fettled the platform to ensure it’s playful at low speeds and becomes more stable with acceleration. “The main thing is agility,” said design director Antony Villain. “And we know when we switched to EV, we have heavy batteries, but we want to find exactly the same driving philosophy: agility and pure pleasure.”
To this end, Alpine has added hydraulic bump-stops to the Renault 5’s suspension set-up, improving the A290’s ride and enhancing handling adjustability. Similarly, the torque vectoring on the production car’s single front motor has been set up to simulate a mechanical differential, boosting stability under braking and traction as you accelerate out of a corner.
Nope, more pixels haven't convinced me, it's another hot hatch!, Hyundai with there'N' Cars are showing where hot hatch EV are heading.
Autocar have reused a story page again, so there is a comment below from me, hoping the final car looks as good as the Autocar mock-up that is no longer pictured. The Beta version looks even better. I really hope the final version is this good looking.
It looks a cracker and will no doubt drive well, but the combination of high price and low range will confine it to being a plaything for the rich. Pity there isn't a combustion or hybrid engined version.
LP, the really hot hatches of the 80's were at the time 'playthings for the rich', they were above the reach of the average guy. This looks great from the pics, lets hope it drives as good. As for the price, seems reasonable to me.
Boris, I had a XR2 as did my mum and neighbour yet none of us were rich then, or now.
I drove an R5 turbo 1500 miles to Scotland and back as a youngster. It was a blast. I'd be happy to do the same in an Alpine EV if it's got a realistic 150 miles between charges