BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine A110 joins French police force
UP NEXT
Audi opens first lounge-style EV charging hub in Germany

Alpine A110 joins French police force

Sports car gains a bespoke emergency service livery, reflective front and rear decals and blue flashing lights
News
2 mins read
17 December 2021

Alpine has produced a bespoke version of its A110 sports car specifically for rapid-response teams of the French gendarmerie. 

The limited-run model has been equipped by Durisotti, a French firm that specialises in the conversion of commercial vehicles.

Each A110 is kitted out with a bespoke emergency service livery, reflective front and rear decals and a blue flashing light on its roof. The cars are equipped with the same 1.8-litre four cylinder engine as the standard car, producing 252bhp and 236lb ft of torque. 

Related articles

Inside, the model gains a host of specialist equipment, including a police radio and a bespoke tablet for all emergency needs.

Alpine says the cars will “contribute to the modernisation and rejuvenation of the automobile fleet of the police forces.”

The A110 cars will be used by rapid-response teams and will be deployed when pursuing high-speed offences or as part of road safety missions.

Just 26 models will be built over the next four years, with two dedicated to rapid-response training. The first deliveries are expected in early 2022 to different units of the gendarmerie. 

It’s not the first time a sporty Renault Group model has been used as a bespoke police car. The firm’s history with the Rapid Intervention Brigade (BRI) extends as far back as 1966, when the original A110 marked the first-ever Rapid Intervention Brigade vehicle in the country. 

Related review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front
Car Reviews
Alpine A110
10
Read our review

Since then, the Alpine A310 and Renault 18 Turbo, 21 Turbo, Mégane IDE, and Mégane III RS have all received their own emergency service model. 

Other countries around the world also deploy sports cars as part of the police fleet. The Dubai Police Force alone has several performance models at its disposal to patrol tourist areas, including the Aston Martin One-77, the Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari FF and Lamborghini Aventador, as well as a host of McLaren and Mercedes-AMG models. 

Used cars for sale

 Alpine A110 1.8l Turbo Legende 2dr Dct
2019
£51,495
14,037miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8l Turbo Legende 2dr Dct
2018
£51,995
5,728miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8l Turbo Legende 2dr Dct
2019
£52,995
2,608miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8l Turbo 292 S 2dr Dct
2020
£55,000
1,452miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Alpine A110 1.8l Turbo Legende 2dr Dct
2021
£55,485
2,513miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

View all latest drives