Updated 2022 Alpine A110 gets new infotainment and kit

Revamped line-up and new technology for popular sports coupé, but same dynamic focus applies
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
24 November 2021

Alpine's revered A110 sports coupé has been updated and upgraded for 2022, ushering in a revamped model line-up and new technology.

As before, there are three core models, although what was the A110 Pure is now just the A110 and the Légende is now the GT, while the hardcore S continues to top the line-up. Prices start at £49,905, £59,355 and £59,955 respectively.

"Each has its own character and its own territory," claims the brand, highlighting the bespoke engine and chassis configurations offered by each variant as tangible differentiators. 

The entry-level A110 continues to prioritise lightness and agility. It now tips the scales at 1102kg dry and, with a weight distribution of 44:56 front to rear, promises "efficiency and communicative behaviour in all circumstances" for "undiluted driving pleasure". 

It continues to pair its 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine – producing 248bhp and 236lb ft – with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, for a claimed 0-62mph time of 4.5sec. 

Output is boosted to 296bhp for the mid-rung GT, which has a more overt focus on long-distance refinement. It weighs slightly more, at 1119kg, but dispatches 0-62mph in just 4.2sec courtesy of the power boost, and is marked out by its bespoke 18in alloy wheels, leather 'comfort' seats and upgraded kit list. A sports exhaust and uprated brake set-up also feature.

The A110 S, meanwhile, offers an "intensely sporty and intensely Alpine" driving experience. It is obviously marked out from its range-mates by way of an optional carbonfibre aero package (including a chunky rear wing), 18in 'GT Race' wheels, orange brake calipers and black badging. Unique to this car is an optional orange and black two-tone paint scheme.

Equipped with the aero pack and the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect semi-slick tyres, the A110 S will top out at 171mph.

Inside, it takes its lead from full-bore track specials, with aluminium pedals, Sabelt sports seats with racing harness compatibility and liberal use of microfibre. 

Other tweaks, following the lead of the previous S, include recalibrated – and hollow – anti-roll bars, stiffer coil springs, a 4mm drop in ride height and hydraulic steering wheel stops "for optimal car body control". 

All three A110 models retain three drive modes - Normal, Sport and Track - and Alpine highlights that the automatic deactivation of a cylinder during launch control procedures gives "more racing-style sounds".  

All cars receive a new, Alpine-specific infotainment system modelled on smartphones. It is operated via a 7.0in touchscreen and brings Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition functionality. 

The new system also offers a range of real-time data sets, including traffic and hazard alerts, and a new telemetrics interface that gives readouts on turbo pressure, gearbox temperature, torque, power, steering wheel angle and acceleration times. 

Enigma5340 24 November 2021

c'est français, donc c'est non non non!

Bimfan 24 November 2021

Where exactly, outside of the Autocar car park, is the Alpine A110 'popular'.

I have only ever seen one, and that was at a race track. The truth is it has no established brand value, little practicality and is too expensive for what it offers. 

superstevie 24 November 2021

I have seen quite a few on the road, so I think it must be selling well by that logic

Rods 24 November 2021

"New infotainment" is touted - but.... hot damn!! Look at the size of the bezels on that thing. Looks like that infotainment screen belongs in a 2012 car, and not something new for 2022.

NickS 24 November 2021

It has all the functionality that you need though.

Rods 24 November 2021

Each to their own - but a tiny 7inch touchscreen with huge bezels just doesn't do it for me in a 2022 car costing upwards of £50k. Just saying!

xxxx 24 November 2021

So does a Nokia 3310 but would you want one.

