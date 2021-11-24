Updated 2022 Alpine A110 gets new infotainment and kit

Alpine's revered A110 sports coupé has been updated and upgraded for 2022, ushering in a revamped model line-up and new technology.

As before, there are three core models, although what was the A110 Pure is now just the A110 and the Légende is now the GT, while the hardcore S continues to top the line-up. Prices start at £49,905, £59,355 and £59,955 respectively.

"Each has its own character and its own territory," claims the brand, highlighting the bespoke engine and chassis configurations offered by each variant as tangible differentiators.

The entry-level A110 continues to prioritise lightness and agility. It now tips the scales at 1102kg dry and, with a weight distribution of 44:56 front to rear, promises "efficiency and communicative behaviour in all circumstances" for "undiluted driving pleasure".

It continues to pair its 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine – producing 248bhp and 236lb ft – with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, for a claimed 0-62mph time of 4.5sec.

Output is boosted to 296bhp for the mid-rung GT, which has a more overt focus on long-distance refinement. It weighs slightly more, at 1119kg, but dispatches 0-62mph in just 4.2sec courtesy of the power boost, and is marked out by its bespoke 18in alloy wheels, leather 'comfort' seats and upgraded kit list. A sports exhaust and uprated brake set-up also feature.

The A110 S, meanwhile, offers an "intensely sporty and intensely Alpine" driving experience. It is obviously marked out from its range-mates by way of an optional carbonfibre aero package (including a chunky rear wing), 18in 'GT Race' wheels, orange brake calipers and black badging. Unique to this car is an optional orange and black two-tone paint scheme.

Equipped with the aero pack and the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect semi-slick tyres, the A110 S will top out at 171mph.