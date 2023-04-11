Alfa Romeo's first EV to arrive next year as Jeep Avenger twin

Alfa Romeo’s first electric car will be launched next year as a Jeep Avenger-twinned compact crossover that aims to give the Italian brand a foothold in one of the most fiercely contested emerging segments of the market.

Originally tipped to be called the Brennero, the new car will spearhead Alfa Romeo’s goal of attracting new buyers to the marque, especially families and females, as it looks to move away from being seen as just a “sporty brand” favoured by middle-aged men.

It will be the smallest Alfa launched since the Mito supermini bowed out in 2018, and given that its Avenger sibling starts at £34,000 compared with the Alfa Romeo Tonale’s £38,000, it is also likely to be the cheapest.

The compact crossover will arrive in June next year. It is expected to use the new STLA Small platform and, like the Avenger, it will offer a range of up to 250 miles.

The model will also be available with a mild-hybrid petrol engine. It’s not yet confirmed if this petrol option will be limited to overseas markets, as is the case with the technically related Avenger. Either way, the Alfa crossover will be offered as a solely electric model when the brand goes EV-only from 2027.

With design inspiration taken from today’s line-up and models from the past – CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato hinted it could get cues from the original Giulietta – the brand’s first EV will play a crucial role in growing sales for the marque, which has yet to see an upturn in European sales post-pandemic (down 39% from 2019’s 54,365).