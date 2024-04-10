Alfa Romeo Milano name changed to Junior after political backlash

Alfa Romeo has been forced into changing the name of its new Milano urban SUV to Junior less than a week after it was launched, following uproar from Italian politicians.

Issues arose over the weekend because the car was named after the Italian brand's home town but to be produced at parent company Stellantis’s plant in Tychy, Poland.

“A car called Milano cannot be produced in Poland. This is forbidden by Italian law,” Italian industry minister Adolfo Urso told Automotive News Europe.

Alfa Romeo said it had made the name change “in the spirit of promoting mutual understanding”, even though, according to CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, “we know that we are not required to do so”.

“We want to preserve the positive emotion that our products have always generated and avoid any type of controversy,” Imparato added.

“We are perfectly aware that this moment will remain engraved in the history of the brand. It's a great responsibility, but at the same time it's an exciting moment.”

On why the Junior name was chosen for the brand's first series-production EV, Imparato said it is “completely natural” and “strongly linked to the history of the brand”, citing 1966’s GT 1300 Junior, a best-seller of the time.

Positioned as the spiritual successor to the Giulietta and Mito hatchbacks, the new Junior majors on accessibility but offering both premium appeal and driver engagement in a bid to "attract a new generation of Alfisti".

Imparato said that the Junior was designed to help the brand go "from exclusive to inclusive". He highlighted that it would sit in the same line-up at the ultra-exclusive 33 Stradale, adding: "Alfa is the only brand that is able to sell a car at €2 million and €30,000."

Imparato added: "Many of Alfa Romeo's fans still miss the Mito and Giulietta, and now we revamp their stories. Welcome home."

Measuring 4170mm long by 1780mm wide and 1500mm tall, the Junior adopts several bold new design cues but nods back to Alfas of old with features like the swollen wheel arches, a 'coda tronca' bluff rear end and SZ-inspired headlights. The most distinctive feature is the new interpretation of Alfa's traditional front-end grille, which on electric versions featured stylised elements from the firm's logo.

As with the Citroën C4, Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008 with which it shares a platform (and its basic dimensions), the Junior is available with the choice of electric or mild-hybrid petrol power.

The Junior Ibrida combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V starter-generator and a 28bhp electric motor in the six-speed automatic gearbox for 134bhp and the possibility of short-distance EV running. It's front-wheel-drive as standard, but a four-wheel-drive version will arrive later - "a first in the premium segment", Alfa says.