Alfa Romeo Junior EV brings 250-mile range for £33,895

The Alfa Romeo Junior, the Italian brand’s first electric car, will arrive this summer, priced from £33,895.
The Polish-built crossover, which was originally called the Milano before political uproar, packs a 54kWh battery and can achieve a range of 250 miles in its most economical form.
The standard Elettrica and Speciale launch edition (priced from £35,695) make 154bhp, while the top-rung Veloce makes 237bhp – and has a range of only 215 miles.
Standard kit on the Elettrica comes in the form of 18in aero-optimised alloy wheel, rear parking sensors, black gloss mirror covers and LED lights.
Inside, a 10.25in infotainment screen - mounted in a retro-style 'telescopic' binnacle – is fitted with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
At £42,295, the Veloce gets 20in diamond-cut alloys, red brake callipers and a blacked-out roof and grille.
Inside, it gains electrically adjustable Sabelt sports seats upholstered in black and red suede, sat-nav, adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera.
All Junior EVs get a heat pump and an 11kW on-board AC charger. They also get a 400-litre boot and a cable storage bay at the front, supposedly inspired by the front storage areas in Alfa's old rear-engined supercars.
Positioned as the spiritual successor to the Giulietta and Mito compact hatchbacks, the new Junior majors on accessibility but offering both premium appeal and driver engagement in a bid to "attract a new generation of Alfisti".
Alfa boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said that the Junior was designed to help the brand go "from exclusive to inclusive".
He highlighted that it would sit in the same line-up at the ultra-exclusive 33 Stradale supercar, adding: "Alfa is the only brand that is able to sell a car at €2 million and €30,000."
As has already been said, at least from an English standpoint, 'Junior' just doesn't have the same ring as 'Milano', and just makes you think child like!
Personally I think the car looks great with some clever design touches that shows real effort being put in.
I would have considered the hybrid, but at probably over 30k for a decent spec, it's too expensive for me.
I am in the process of waiting to try the imminently due to be released MG3+ hybrid, which at 20k is fully loaded and great value for money.
Imagine how different motoring history would have been if Italian politicians had objected to the name Ford Capri back in the 1960s...
And don't get me started on all those Seats with Spanish city names that are not made in Spain...
No wonder Italian politics is in the gutter if this is what they worry about!
I love that Italy has a law banning that, and I love the name 'Junior'! Love the little 4WD, too, Great outcome.