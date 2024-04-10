Alfa Romeo Junior EV brings 250-mile range for £33,895

The Alfa Romeo Junior, the Italian brand’s first electric car, will arrive this summer, priced from £33,895.

The Polish-built crossover, which was originally called the Milano before political uproar, packs a 54kWh battery and can achieve a range of 250 miles in its most economical form.

The standard Elettrica and Speciale launch edition (priced from £35,695) make 154bhp, while the top-rung Veloce makes 237bhp – and has a range of only 215 miles.​

Standard kit on the Elettrica comes in the form of 18in aero-optimised alloy wheel, rear parking sensors, black gloss mirror covers and LED lights.

Inside, a 10.25in infotainment screen - mounted in a retro-style 'telescopic' binnacle – is fitted with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

At £42,295, the Veloce gets 20in diamond-cut alloys, red brake callipers and a blacked-out roof and grille.

Inside, it gains electrically adjustable Sabelt sports seats upholstered in black and red suede, sat-nav, adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera.

All Junior EVs get a heat pump and an 11kW on-board AC charger. They also get a 400-litre boot and a cable storage bay at the front, supposedly inspired by the front storage areas in Alfa's old rear-engined supercars.

Positioned as the spiritual successor to the Giulietta and Mito compact hatchbacks, the new Junior majors on accessibility but offering both premium appeal and driver engagement in a bid to "attract a new generation of Alfisti".

Alfa boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said that the Junior was designed to help the brand go "from exclusive to inclusive".

He highlighted that it would sit in the same line-up at the ultra-exclusive 33 Stradale supercar, adding: "Alfa is the only brand that is able to sell a car at €2 million and €30,000."