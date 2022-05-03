Alfa Romeo Giulia to be reborn as segment-straddling EV

Alfa Romeo’s premium-focused reinvention under the ownership of Stellantis is continuing apace, with the focus now shifting to a replacement for the Giulia saloon and, according to senior sources, the creation of a new large SUV flagship.

Speaking to Autocar at the Pomigliano factory in Italy that will build the recently revealed Tonale crossover, Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said that he had tasked the design team with looking at an unusual replacement for the Giulia. In addition, industry reports have been circulating about the development of a new range-topping SUV in the vein of the Porsche Cayenne, likely to be battery-electric.

Imparato told Autocar that the current Giulia and Stelvio SUV have “some years left to run” but he has already given a brief to Alfa Romeo’s designers (led since June last year by ex-Seat and Dacia design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos) to consider, including a proposal for an estate-style car that might take on the new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake.

“I don’t want to give up on the sedan [saloon] market,” he told Autocar. “It’s in Alfa’s DNA to have a sporty sedan. But I also acknowledge that there were many suggestions that there should be a station wagon [estate] version of the Giulia. Maybe there’s a tipping point between the sedan and the station wagon. With a new Giulia, maybe we can have the best of both worlds.”

Imparato said that the Italian brand’s future product plans would be underpinned by “stability” – something that it has certainly lacked over the past 20 years and more.

He explained: “Stability and not changing course every morning is essential to Alfa. The next five years of our product plan has been signed off and is funded [by Stellantis]. Next year, we will be fixing our product plan to 2028. And into the 2030s, we will be planning for quality, electric platforms and software.”