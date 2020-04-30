Abt Sportsline tunes Audi Q5 55 TFSIe PHEV to 419bhp

Audi tuning specialist Abt Sportsline has unveiled its 419bhp take on the marque’s new Q5 55 TFSIe plug-in hybrid SUV.

Even in its standard form, the PHEV is the most powerful version of the current Q5, its electrified powertrain’s 362bhp surpassing the 342bhp offered by the SQ5.

Abt’s new tuning package, however, pushes the Q5 55 TFSIe above even the full-bore five-cylinder RS Q3 in terms of power.

The large SUV is the first commercially available hybrid to receive the Abt treatment, chosen on the basis that its low centre of gravity - a result of the underfloor battery pack - enhances its dynamic performance.

The 14.1kWh battery pack and 139bhp electric motor go unmodified, meaning the Abt Q5 is capable of the same 26-mile electric-only range as the standard car.

The power increase comes from modifications to the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol EA888 engine, which has been taken from 249bhp to 306bhp through tweaks to the engine management software. Torque is up, too, from 236lb ft to 273lb ft.

The same tuning package can be applied to the less potent Q5 50 TFSIe PHEV, increasing overall power output from 307bhp to 353bhp.

The Q5 PHEV’s air suspension system remains unaltered, but a set of black 20in alloys set the Abt creation apart, while the interior receives bespoke details including Abt badging on the gearstick and ignition button.

The German tuner hasn't yet released prices for its tuning package, but expect the upgrades to add a substantial premium to the cost of the standard Q5 55 TFSIe.

