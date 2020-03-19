Abt Sportsline takes Audi RS4 Avant to 523bhp, adds aero redesign

German tuning company Abt Sportsline has given the new Audi RS4 Avant a power upgrade, creating an amped-up model that produces 79bhp more than the original car.

Audi's standard RS4 puts out a substantial 444bhp and 443lb ft of torque; the Abt Sportsline version ramps this up to 523bhp and 502lb ft.

The power boost comes courtesy of an Abt Power S package that adds a high-tech engine control unit (ECU), an extra water cooler kit and an air intake cover to the powertrain. An optional intercooler can also be specified.

On the outside, the tuned RS4 benefits from a raft of new features designed to increase its aerodynamic efficiency. Front wheelhouse ventilation and sporting carbonfibre fins have been added, as have a new exhaust system with four carbonfibre tailpipes and gloss black trims on the rear skirt. A dark-coated spoiler completes the look.

The Abt RS4 offers a selection of 20in and 21in alloy wheels and various of shades of black. Customers can also specify height-adjustable suspension, while anti-roll bars can be added to both axles.