2026 Scout SUV teased on new company website

Volkswagen-owned Scout Motors gives an early glimpse at its first modern day off-roader
15 November 2022

The resurrection of the International Harvester Scout has gained added momentum with the launch of a new Scout Motors website, upon which the Volkswagen-owned brand has teased the first in what officials say will be a series of new electric SUV and pick-up truck models in a darkened image.

Planned for customer sales in 2026, the initial modern-day Scout is described on the website as possessing a “strong stance and upright posture reminiscent of classic Scout models”.

Depicted in a front-end view, it rides on large off-road tyres and appears to possess substantial ground clearance.

A high-set bonnet with distinctive contouring, square-shaped exterior mirrors, an upright glasshouse and roof rails – elements that typically distinguished the original line of Scout models produced between 1961 and 1980 – are also evident on the new SUV.

Volkswagen’s plans to resurrect the Scout brand were made official in May 2022. The Virginia-based car maker is headed by former CEO of Volkswagen USA, Scott Keogh, who says it plans to sell up to 250,000 cars annually by the end of the decade.

No details have been released on the technical aspects of the new line-up of Scout models.

In a previous statement, Volkswagen denied they would be based on the MEB platform used by other Volkswagen Group EVs, including the VW ID 4 and VW ID 5, saying they would receive their own dedicated EV platform.

Rumours have linked Scout with a possible technical tie-up with Ford. Volkswagen’s Commerical Vehicles division already co-operates with the company on the Amarok pick-up truck, which was designed, developed alongside the latest Ford Ranger. However, Volkswagen has so far denied any involvement between Scout and Ford.  Together with the new website, Scout has also established a community forum and registry to “chronicle classic Scout vehicles, to connect owners and to share personal photos and stories”.

Scout said the forum and registry will allow community members to “embed their feedback into planning [of new Scout models] at an early stage".

“Companies rarely get the opportunity to engage customers this early in the design process,” it said.

As part of the iconic American brand’s resurrection, Scout has also become active on a number of social-media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

