BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2026 Kia Stonic gets new look, overhauled cabin and keeps manual option
UP NEXT
JLR delays production restart to 1 October after cyber attack

2026 Kia Stonic gets new look, overhauled cabin and keeps manual option

Bold new look for Ford Puma rival, which gets an upmarket interior but keeps ICE power and a manual option

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
24 September 2025

The Kia Stonic has received a major update, bringing new exterior and interior styling and a choice of pure-petrol and mild-hybrid powertrains.

The Ford Puma and Nissan Juke launched in 2017, and this is effectively a second heavy facelift for the compact crossover. 

The Stonic's makeover brings it in line with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design, with a front end look bringing it closer to the EV3 and other new models.

The dimensions remain largely unchanged: the updated car is 4165mm long and 1760mm wide, with a 352-litre boot.

 

@autocar_official

Kia's Stonic gets a new look AND keeps a manual option! What do you think? Perfect urban runaround or too much like a Stormtrooper?

♬ original sound - Autocar

 

The two powertrain options both use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that features in the outgoing Stonic.

In standard form, it offers 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, giving a 0-62mph time of 11.0sec and official CO2 emissions of 125-133g/km, depending on specification. 

The electrically boosted mild hybrid offers and 113bhp and 127lb ft, trimming the 0-62mph time to 10.7sec and CO2 emissions to 120-129g/km.

Both powertrains are offered with a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. 

UK specifications, figures and pricing are yet to be confirmed. The outgoing Stonic is available here with two versions of the 1.0 T-GDi engine, with varying forms of electrical assistance, both of which offer 98bhp. It currently starts from £22,085

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Kia Stonic 2021 RT update hero front

Kia Stonic

Kia's Rio-based SUV is short on personality and interior finesse but it's one of the better-handling cars in its class

Read our review
Back to top

Depending on trim, 16in and 17in wheels are offered, both of which feature new alloy designs post-update.

Inside, the design changes also bring the Stonic closer in line with other Kia models, including a dashboard featuring twin 12.3in touchscreens and the multimode touch controls that can be toggled between heating and infotainment functions.

The Stonic also now offers a range of new connected functions, including a digital key option, and ADAS including blindspot monitoring, forward collision avoidance and smart cruise control.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£22,995
49,356miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 5008 1.6 THP GT Line EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,478
75,825miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC40 1.5h T5 Twin Engine Recharge 10.7kWh Inscription Pro Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,000
60,413miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Explorer Extended Range 77kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2024
£32,000
1,195miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.5 Turbo D BlueInjection SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,998
60,604miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,998
45,712miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Avenger 54kWh Summit Auto 5dr
2024
£20,490
10,324miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Fiesta 1.1 Ti-VCT Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,998
33,835miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 2.0 E220d AMG Line G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£18,499
0miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
granny2 24 September 2025

I honestly enjoy how comfortable it is for my eyes. I'd like to know how I can be notified whenever a new post is published. Welcome to Granny 2.

 
gavsmit 2 September 2025

I think it looks good, and a bit of a surprise they've invested in such a significant facelift considering the age and shortfalls of the rest of the car (small boot / lack of rear passenger space / doesn't feel like an SUV driving position despite being one / the same old 1.0 engine without a more powerful option). 

It will be interesting to see what discounts are available, because as a rival to a smaller supermini costing the same, it starts to make sense. 

xxxx 1 September 2025

" Bold new look " I'll get back once I've picked myself up off the floor and stopped laughing.

Latest Reviews

kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla

View all car reviews