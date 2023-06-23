BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2026 Bentley EV to feature hands-off driving tech
UP NEXT
Volkswagen flat out to put ID 1 on streets for under £17,000

2026 Bentley EV to feature hands-off driving tech

UK brand's first electric car is set to offer hands-free, eyes-off ‘full autonomous’ driving later
Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
23 June 2023

Bentley’s first electric car, due on sale in 2026, will be available with hands-free driving capability, brand CEO Adrian Hallmark has said.

The new EV – which will be unveiled in 2025 – will be built on the new PPE (Performance Platform Electric) architecture developed alongside Audi and Porsche and use the Volkswagen Group’s software 1.2, which enables hands-free driving.

Hallmark confirmed Bentley will use Mobileye’s SuperVision technology, recently confirmed for the Porsche e-Macan on the same platform, which uses 11 cameras, Mobileye’s EyeQ5 chip and crowd-sourced high-definition maps to allow hands-off, eyes-on level-two-plus autonomy.

Related articles

The Bentley EV will initially offer ‘partial’ hands-off driving on motorways and automated parking, with ‘full autonomous’ coming later, Hallmark told Autocar. 

Mobileye has said SuperVision allows for level-three, hands-free, eyes-off autonomy on motorways.

The slow development of the 1.2 software within the Volkswagen Group has led to the delay of the Bentley EV, as well as the Porsche e-Macan and Audi Q6 E-tron on the same platform.

The final approval of the 1.2 software, aimed at premium cars within the Volkswagen Group, is now being led by ex-Bentley manufacturing head Peter Bosch, who was appointed head of the Cariad software unit in May following a shake-up in the troubled division.

The PPE electric architecture will allow power of up to 939bhp, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume told investors earlier this week, giving a hint at the likely output of the Bentley. 

Hallmark has previously said the EV will be “an incremental product” to the current line-up. “We intend to create not just an EV but to shape a segment too,” he told Autocar last year. 

Bentley plans five new electric cars in five years starting from the unveiling of the first, segment-busting car in 2025. 

used Bentley cars for sale

Bentley Continental 4.0 V8 GT Auto 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2015
£47,950
61,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Speed 2dr
2009
£27,975
69,252miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Bentley Continental 4.0 V8 GT Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2013
£41,990
85,878miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Bentley CONTINENTAL 6.0 W12 GT Speed 2dr
2009
£33,000
42,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GTC Speed Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2015
£68,995
27,641miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Bentley Continental 6.0 W12 GT Speed Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2014
£60,895
17,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Bentley CONTINENTAL 4.0 V8 GT S Auto 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2016
£68,990
32,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Bentley Continental 4.0 V8 GT S Auto 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2015
£61,000
34,562miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Bentley Continental 6.0 GT Supersports 2dr
2010
£35,990
69,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 957 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
sabre 23 June 2023

Heresy! What about the trinity of pedals and using the holy stick? 

Peter Cavellini 23 June 2023

Brave or fool hardy?, I suppose somebody has to try it sometime, I think the day of just getting in a car and saying where you want to go and trusting that you'll get there are far far off. I feel there are too many variables for a machine a car to cope with for instance, the unexpected movement in a traffic, noi don't believe we're ready for this level of automation.

sabre 23 June 2023
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Brave or fool hardy?, I suppose somebody has to try it sometime, I think the day of just getting in a car and saying where you want to go and trusting that you'll get there are far far off. I feel there are too many variables for a machine a car to cope with for instance, the unexpected movement in a traffic, noi don't believe we're ready for this level of automation.

The same opinion people had when airplane autopilot was introduced. Technology develops rapidly. With enough technology and redundancy, going (not even driving) autonomously by car is quite near. It will be much, much safer than relying on human driver, even a sober one.  

Latest Drives

peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive

View all latest drives