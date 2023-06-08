BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Mobileye persuaded Porsche to go hands-free
UP NEXT
New Volvo EX30 arrives at £33,795 with up to 298 miles of range

How Mobileye persuaded Porsche to go hands-free

Israeli company is fighting back against rival Qualcomm in the assisted-driving technology race
News
6 mins read
8 June 2023

Possibly the most significant automotive supplier win announced this year was Mobileye signing on Porsche for its Supervision hardware-and-software combination, which will allow hands-off driving from 2025.

You might wonder why. A posh assisted-driving system going to a premium manufacturer with annual sales of just over 300,000 is hardly earth-shattering news amid total global car sales of 66 million; and it’s only going into the Macan EV initially.

But its significance goes beyond mere numbers. “Supervision we think is a redefinition of premium,” Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua told Autocar in a recent interview.

Related articles

Given what Mobileye has already achieved in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and Porsche’s high status within the behemoth Volkswagen Group, this is potentially big.

To access this content please subscribe
Autocar Business
£19.99 per month
£199 per year
Select
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Team
5 users
£799 per year (20% saving)
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Team subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives