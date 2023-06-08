How Mobileye persuaded Porsche to go hands-free

Possibly the most significant automotive supplier win announced this year was Mobileye signing on Porsche for its Supervision hardware-and-software combination, which will allow hands-off driving from 2025.

You might wonder why. A posh assisted-driving system going to a premium manufacturer with annual sales of just over 300,000 is hardly earth-shattering news amid total global car sales of 66 million; and it’s only going into the Macan EV initially.

But its significance goes beyond mere numbers. “Supervision we think is a redefinition of premium,” Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua told Autocar in a recent interview.

Given what Mobileye has already achieved in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and Porsche’s high status within the behemoth Volkswagen Group, this is potentially big.