Volkswagen Group fires three board members in software shake-up
Volkswagen Group fires three board members in software shake-up

New 'super board member' appointed to replace Dirk Hilgenberg at the Cariad software division
9 May 2023

The Volkswagen Group has appointed a new CEO for its struggling software division, Cariad.

Peter Bosch, the current production director at Volkswagen Group subsidiary Bentley, will replace Dirk Hilgenberg, with the aim of expediting software and electric drivetrain developments at the German company. 

This follows recent delays with key models such as the Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 E-tron.

Additionally, Cariad's chief technology officer, Lynn Longo, and chief financial officer, Thomas Sedran, will vacate their positions, the Volkswagen Group has confirmed in a statement to the media.

