2024 Renault Scenic goes electric with 385-mile range

The new Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric is intended to represent a “new form of family vehicle”, according to its creators, mixing SUV design elements with interior roominess comparable to its MPV predecessor.

Due to go on sale in the UK early next year, the Scenic will sit above the Megane in Renault’s line-up of bespoke electric cars. While the new SUV is technically unrelated to the series of MPVs that carried the nameplate from 1996 until 2022, Renault insists that the family-centric values of that vehicle – with particular focus on maximising interior space and safety – have been carried over.

Built on the CMF-EV platform also used by the Megane and the Nissan Ariya, the Scenic was designed around two fixed points: a wheelbase of 2780mm, intended to put it squarely in the middle of the C-segment vehicle market, and a height of 1571mm, to allow it to offer similar headroom to previous versions.

The exterior styling is remarkably close to the concept version revealed last year, and showcases Renault’s new ‘visual language’ that mixes curved bodywork with sharp character lines and elements designed to look ‘high-tech’.

The front grille area has been reworked with a vertical Renault logo set slightly back from a panel featuring a diamond motif, while at the edges the daytime running lights build on those featured on the Mégane.

At 4470mm, the Scenic is slightly shorter than the closely related Ariya, but Renault claims that the comparatively long wheelbase gives it more interior space than traditional cars of its size, highlighting its 278mm of legroom and 884mm of headroom in the back.

There is a 12.3in digital driver display and a 12.0in portrait-oriented central touchscreen, which runs Renault’s Google-based OpenR Link infotainment system.

To meet its family car brief there are numerous storage areas in the cabin, including a large open centre console in the front. In the back, the fold-down centre armrest features two cupholders, stands to hold two smartphones or one tablet and has two USB ports built in. There is also a 545-litre boot, with storage space expanding to 1670 litres with the rear seats folded.