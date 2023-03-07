BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Mini Countryman grows and gains EV option
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 1 March: on sale now

2024 Mini Countryman grows and gains EV option

Next-generation Countryman targets families needing enhanced practicality
News
2 mins read
7 March 2023

Mini will take a bold first step into the mid-sized SUV market with the new, larger Countryman, created to stop the firm losing customers whose needs outgrow its current lineup.

Now twinned with the BMW X1, the new Mini Countryman will be the first of the brand's new range to surface, arriving next February, now with an electric powertrain option for the first time.

“This is something for people that say ‘I have a second child now, so I can't get the stroller into this one [the current Countryman]’,” said Wurst. “We need it for the people that we are losing right now, because they don't have enough space.”

Related articles

The Volkswagen ID 4 rival has also been conceived to grow the brand in the US market, which favours larger vehicles – something up until now Mini has not been able to cater to.

Visually, the car will differ from the current generation with a squarer front end, large front and rear overhangs and a more rugged treatment. It wears a more angular interpretation of Mini’s new bulbous headlights – as seen on the Cooper and Aceman.

Read more: Mini Aceman EV is electric-only Clubman replacement

Read more: New Mini Cooper EV brings 215bhp and 240-mile range

It will expand on the current car’s powertrain line-up, with electric power replacing the soon-to-be-axed plug-in hybrid, alongside a petrol offering. 

The entry-level electric variant will start with the Cooper’s and Aceman’s largest 54kWh battery, with a larger 64kWh unit offered in top-wrung SE guise. Although not yet confirmed, the longest-legged variant is expected to roughly match the iX1’s 272-mile maximum range. Power will start at 188bhp in the E, rising to 268bhp in the SE. The car will also be the only Mini offered with four-wheel drive, for both electric and combustion variants. 

Car Review
Mini Countryman
Mini Countryman
Read our full road test review
Read more

JCW variants, arriving in both ICE and EV forms, will, as well as offering extra grunt, get visual cues such as red brake callipers and quad-exit exhausts.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

Mini’s modern-day Maxi is back for another swing at the hatchback mainstream, but is the Countryman good enough this time?

Read our review
Back to top

Although bulking up and changing shape, the Countryman will keep its name, something Wurst doesn’t believe will confuse customers: “I think they will understand. The Countryman is already established as the ‘big Mini’.” 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
23
Add a comment…
superstevie 2 March 2023

 "The forthcoming second-generation Mini Countryman"

 

You meant the 3rd generation, right?

HelenFelicity 1 March 2023

Everybody can earn 500 dollars Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. A66 I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 25370 dollars

COPY This Website OPEN HERE.…. w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

JamieAllyson 17 December 2022

I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. u11 You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,

>>>>>>> E­a­r­n­C­a­s­h­7.c­o­m

Latest Drives

citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive

View all latest drives