2024 Jeep Wrangler to come to UK without plug-in option

The facelifted Jeep Wrangler has been revealed at the New York motor show, gaining a new grille, an updated interior and a continued focus on off-road driving.

Set to go on sale later this year in the US, the new Wrangler will be available in the UK at a later date, Jeep has confirmed.

The headline change is the new front grille, which resembles that of the special-edition Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary. The seven-slot grille gains back detailing, grey metallic bezels and body-coloured surrounds.

The Wrangler’s interior has been thoroughly updated. It receives 12-way power-adjustable front seats and a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system, which is paired with a digital instrument panel.

Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice recognition are all standard, as is a premium cabin package that adds thicker carpets, sound-resistant foam to the windscreen frame and B-pillars and acoustic front glass.

The new Wrangler will be available with four powertrains in its native US. The range starts with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 267bhp and 295lb ft of torque.

A larger 3.6-litre V6 offers 281bhp and 260lb ft of torque. Meanwhile, a 6.4-litre V8 engine returns, with 463bhp and 470lb ft.

The latest addition to the Wrangler range is a 4xe plug-in hybrid, which pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors and a 17kWh battery.

Jeep says this powertrain offers up to 49mpg and 21 miles of electric-only range. However, Autocar understands this powertrain will not be offered in the UK.

Standard safety equipment includes cruise control, a reversing camera, electronic roll mitigation and electronic stability control.

The Wrangler is the fourth model in the firm’s line-up to gain a plug-in hybrid model in its native US. In the UK, Jeep currently offers the Jeep Renegade, the Jeep Compass and Jeep Wagoneer with PHEV power. The Jeep Avenger, its first all-electric model, is on sale now in the UK.