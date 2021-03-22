BACK TO ALL NEWS
2024 Cupra Tavascan electric SUV lightly redesigned for showrooms
2024 Cupra Tavascan electric SUV lightly redesigned for showrooms

Radical 302bhp electric SUV is Cupra's answer to the Volkswagen ID 5; joins smaller Born and Urbanrebel EVs
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
7 June 2022

Cupra will put the dramatic Tavascan concept into production in 2024 with only minimal design changes. 

The SUV-coupé, which is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, was first shown as a concept at the Geneva motor show in 2019, with Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths admitting he was “fighting to bring it to reality.” Clearly, the design has evolved since then – the silhouette is slightly more straight-edged and the front end has been toned down – but it is clearly recognisable as a relation of the firm's aggressively styled existing line-up.

While no details of the production version have been given, the Tavascan concept featured a dual-motor 302bhp electric powertrain, with an output similar to the Volkswagen ID 5 GTX. It also uses a 77kWh battery to offer a range of around 280 miles. 

Related articles

As with other models on the MEB platform, it would be possible to offer the Tavascan with a range of battery sizes, and with a range of powertrain outputs. But given Cupra's performance focus, it is likely the model will only be offered with the more powerful versions of the system.

The car's bold styling is an attempt to give the EV a different focal point from combustion engined-models, while the sculpting is honed for aerodynamic efficiency. The rear also features a steeply raked rear window and a distinctive bumper shape.

The Tavascan will follow the Cupra Born hatch when it goes on sale in 2024 as the firm’s second full electric vehicle, and will play a key role in the brand’s target to double sales from 2020 levels by then. The pair will be sold alongside the new Urbanrebel supermini, Terramar hybrid SUV and existing Cupra Formentor

Highline2.0 22 March 2021
Sorry, that looks just awful to me.
Jeremy 22 March 2021

Tavascan? Sounds uncomfortably like that indigestion medicine Gaviscon!

soldi 7 June 2022

I thought exactly the same

