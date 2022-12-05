2024 Cupra Tavascan electric SUV to be produced in China

The Cupra Tavascan is to be produced in China and exported to European markets, including the UK, starting in 2024.

The new SUV-coupé, unveiled in near-production-ready guise at a Cupra brand presentation in June, is planned to become the firm's second dedicated electric car, following the Cupra Born hatchback launched in 2020.

The sister model to the Volkswagen ID 5 and Skoda Enyaq iV is also set to be the first electric model from Cupra's parent company, the Volkswagen Group, to be produced in China for export to other markets.

Details remain scarce ahead of official confirmation of the move, but sources have revealed to Autocar that the Tavascan will hail from the Volkswagen Group’s new factory operated by a joint venture with Chinese car maker JAC in Anhui, China.

Presently in the final stages of construction, the new Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company site is planned to begin pilot production of the new Cupra EV in the second half of 2023, with exports to Europe set to begin by mid-2024.

The new factory, in which the Volkswagen Group holds a 75% stake, is expected to become an important production hub for MEB-based EVs following investments estimated at over €3 billion (£2.5bn) since the Volkswagen Group and JAC joined forces in 2020.

Along with the joint production activities, the Volkswagen Group and JAC have established an R&D centre for MEB-based models on the site of their Anhui factory.

This is claimed to be involved in the development of the MEB-Small, an entry-level version of the Volkswagen Group’s EV platform earmarked to underpin a range of models from the Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen brands.