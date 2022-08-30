2023 Smart #1 EV gets high-performance overhaul by Brabus

The Smart #1 Brabus has been revealed at the Chengdu motor show in China, featuring a huge boost to performance and sportier styling courtesy of the famed German tuner.

The biggest difference between the #1 Brabus and the standard #1 is the addition of a second electric motor at the front, giving the electric crossover four-wheel drive.

Partnered with the existing 268bhp motor at the rear, it boosts the total power output to 422bhp, meaning the #1 can now dispatch a 0-62mph sprint in just 3.9sec.

That’s just behind the Tesla Model Y Performance (0-60mph in 3.5sec) and the Kia EV6 GT (0-62mph in 3.5sec).

However, while the Model Y Performance and EV6 GT start north of £60,000, the #1 Brabus will launch at ¥279,000 (£34,500) in China. Although Smart is yet to detail UK pricing for the Brabus, it’s expected to be significantly more affordable than other high-performance EVs.

The #1 Brabus retains the standard car’s 66kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, which provides an official 273-mile range. This is likely to be reduced in the Brabus, given its higher power output and additional driven wheels.

The car’s charging capabilities also remain unchanged, at 400V and 150kW, meaning a 10-80% top-up should take less than half an hour at the maximum rate.

Autocar previously reported that Smart wasn't considering an 800V electrical architecture for the #1 because “the 800V network in Europe isn't very established,” according to Yifeng Tan, its head of connected cars and products. However, the Geely SEA platform (on which the #1 is based) can host the hardware – and indeed does in the Chinese-market Zeekr 001 shooting brake.