BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Brabus reveals modified Mercedes-Benz EQS with increased range
UP NEXT
Hot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prepares for 2023 launch

Brabus reveals modified Mercedes-Benz EQS with increased range

German tuning firm’s aggressive bodykit for the new electric limousine reduces its drag coefficient by 7.2%
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
11 August 2022

Mercedes-Benz tuner Brabus has revealed a series of aerodynamic enhancements for the already-slippery Mercedes-Benz EQS that extend its range by 7% (32 miles in 450+ specification).

Front-end modifications include the addition of a carbonfibre spoiler to reduce drag and high-speed lift, thereby improving stability.

Carbonfibre trim features on the front bumper's intakes to redirect air towards the radiators and brakes.

Related articles

A subtle wind deflector features at the aperture of each rear wheel arch to tidy the airflow through the rear diffuser and spoiler.

According to Brabus, the revised boot lip reduces drag by up to 40%.

A lowering kit for the air suspension is also offered, reducing the ride height by up to 15mm at the front and 25mm at the rear for Formula 1-esque rake.

The standard EQS 450+, which costs £102,160, features a 328bhp electric motor and a 107.8kWh battery that provides a range of up to 464 miles.

Brabus hasn't quoted a price for its work, which is available upon customer request.

As well as range-increasing tweaks, the firm has expanded its range of wheels with the 10-spoke Monoblock Z design. This is “tailor-made for the wheel wells of the EQS” and replaces the 20in five-spokes on the standard AMG Line car.

Brabus can also reupholster the EQS's interior in leather.

Car Review
Mercedes-Benz EQS
1 mercedes benz eqs 2021 uk lhd fd hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The firm has been fettling EVs since 2008, when it revealed a cosmetically altered version of the Tesla Roadster.

More recently, it lent its name to a package for the Smart EQ Fortwo that included sportier bodywork, heated seats and interior touches including velour floor mats.

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz EQS
2022
£159,995
250miles
Electric
Automatic
View details
Mercedes-Benz EQS-Class EQS 450+ 107.8kWh Exclusive Luxury Auto 5dr
2022
£114,999
1,088miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ 107.8kWh Exclusive Luxury Auto 5dr
2022
£120,999
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ 107.8kWh AMG Line (Premium Plus) Auto 5dr
2022
£149,975
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ 107.8kWh AMG Line (Premium Plus) Auto 5dr
2022
£127,000
60miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz EQS Eqs 450+ 245Kw Amg Line Premium+ 108Kwh 4Dr Auto
2022
£124,999
3,250miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ 107.8kWh Exclusive Luxury Auto 5dr
2022
£129,000
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ 107.8kWh Exclusive Luxury Auto 5dr
2022
£159,995
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ 107.8kWh Exclusive Luxury Auto 5dr
2022
£134,995
375miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 mercedes benz eqs 2021 uk lhd fd hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQS

More than just an electric S-Class equivalent, this is a first look at the future of every new Mercedes

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review

View all latest drives