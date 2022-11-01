2023 Renault Grand Austral to offer seven seats and hybrid power

The Renault Grand Austral will join the French firm’s line-up in 2023, becoming its first seven-seat car since the Renault Grand Scenic, which went out of production earlier this year.

A prototype of the SUV, which is a larger version of the hybrid Renault Austral, has been photographed testing in Germany ahead of its 2023 launch. The new seven-seater is slightly longer than the standard Renault Austral but has a similar design, with the same headlight, bumper and grille style.

The rear window, meanwhile, is less steeply raked to provide additional head room for the third row of seats and the overhangs are more pronounced.

Renault has not commented on which powertrains will underpin the Grand Austral, but it will make use of the same CMF-CD platform as the regular car, with a focus on enhanced driving dynamics and optimised suspension.

It’s likely the Grand Austral will feature the same powertrains as its five-seat sibling, with a selection of mild hybrids on offer.

Powertrain options include a 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine with a choice of 12V or 48V batteries producing 138bhp and 157bhp respectively, or a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo paired with a 48V battery, producing either 157bhp or 196bhp.

Although the powertrains and power outputs are likely to remain unchanged, practicality will differ from the standard car because of the third row of seats. Our spy shots show a set-back C-pillar that, with the seats folded down, will result in a larger boot volume.

The interior will share similarities with the standard Austral. A 12.3in instrument cluster and 12.0in infotainment touchscreen will dominate the cabin.

Drivers will also be able to choose from several interior materials, including wood, Alcantara, leather, padded textiles and other soft-touch materials.

Renault has not confirmed if the Grand Austral will be sold in the UK, but deliveries for its sibling car are planned for early next year.

Should the Grand Austral come to the UK, it would mean Renault would have a new rival for the likes of the Peugeot 5008, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and Seat Tarraco.