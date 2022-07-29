2023 Nissan X-Trail priced from £32,030 with hybrid-only power

Nissan has announced UK specifications for the new Nissan X-Trail a year and a half after its initial unveiling, with prices starting from £32,030.

The large SUV, available in both five- and seven-seat forms, goes on sale next month with a choice of three hybrid-only powertrains and five specification levels.

The entry-level engine is a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol unit with mild-hybrid assistance. It produces up to 161bhp and 221lb ft of torque, with power delivered via a CVT gearbox.

This engine also benefits from variable compression technology aimed at boosting economy, meaning drivers can expect an economy figure of up to 39.9mpg.

An extra £2435 gets you an uprated 201bhp version of the e-Power system from the Nissan Qashqai, driven by an electric motor with the 1.5-litre petrol engine acting as a generator.

The engine kicks in between 1600rpm and 4800rpm, and also makes use of the same 'e-Pedal' one-pedal operational ability as the all-electric Nissan Leaf. Nissan says drivers can hit up to 48.6mpg with economical driving.

At 210bhp e-4orce powertrain tops the range for an additional £2200 on top of the cost of the e-Power engine. It adds a second electric motor, located at the rear axle, for permanent four-wheel drive, hitting 0-62mph in 7.0sec, with an economy figure of up to 44.7mpg.

Nissan said its e-4orce tech can respond to grip changes by varying the front-to-rear power distribution in 0.0001sec. The addition of a rear motor also adds a more sophisticated brake regeneration and brake vectoring system, which is said to provide a more stable ride.

The X-Trail once again shares the bulk of its exterior and interior design with the US-market Rogue, which it has followed onto a heavily updated version of the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-C crossover platform – as used by the Qashqai.