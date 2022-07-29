BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Nissan X-Trail priced from £32,030 with hybrid-only power

Nissan's European range-topper due in dealerships soon with Qashqai's innovative electrified powertrain
6 September 2022

Nissan has announced UK specifications for the new Nissan X-Trail a year and a half after its initial unveiling, with prices starting from £32,030. 

The large SUV, available in both five- and seven-seat forms, goes on sale next month with a choice of three hybrid-only powertrains and five specification levels. 

The entry-level engine is a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol unit with mild-hybrid assistance. It produces up to 161bhp and 221lb ft of torque, with power delivered via a CVT gearbox. 

This engine also benefits from variable compression technology aimed at boosting economy, meaning drivers can expect an economy figure of up to 39.9mpg. 

An extra £2435 gets you an uprated 201bhp version of the e-Power system from the Nissan Qashqai, driven by an electric motor with the 1.5-litre petrol engine acting as a generator. 

The engine kicks in between 1600rpm and 4800rpm, and also makes use of the same 'e-Pedal' one-pedal operational ability as the all-electric Nissan Leaf. Nissan says drivers can hit up to 48.6mpg with economical driving. 

At 210bhp e-4orce powertrain tops the range for an additional £2200 on top of the cost of the e-Power engine. It adds a second electric motor, located at the rear axle, for permanent four-wheel drive, hitting 0-62mph in 7.0sec, with an economy figure of up to 44.7mpg. 

Nissan said its e-4orce tech can respond to grip changes by varying the front-to-rear power distribution in 0.0001sec. The addition of a rear motor also adds a more sophisticated brake regeneration and brake vectoring system, which is said to provide a more stable ride.

The X-Trail once again shares the bulk of its exterior and interior design with the US-market Rogue, which it has followed onto a heavily updated version of the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-C crossover platform – as used by the Qashqai.

Read our review

Car review
Nissan X-Trail road test review - hero front

Nissan X-Trail

Can a better-mannered X-Trail challenge others vying for family SUV superiority - including the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Peugeot 5008?

Read our review
A pair of 12.3in screens dominate the dashboard, working together with standard-fit Amazon Alexa voice control and a 10.8in head-up display to minimise the need for drivers to take their eyes off the road. 

Five- and seven-seat versions are available, with the latter’s third row suitable for passengers up to 160cm (5ft 2in) tall. Numerous parent-friendly features are offered, including rear climate controls and USB ports, plus sunblinds integrated into the rear doors.

As for practicality, boot capacity stands at 585 litres with the third row of seats folded flat. The sliding second row is split 60:40, with a central ski hatch for loading long items.

Car Review
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

There are five trim levels, ranging from Visia at £32,030 up to Tekna+ at £42,520. Before adding options, the most expensive X-Trail – with the e-4orce system and seven seats (£1000) – costs £48,155.

That pits the X-Trail against everything from the Skoda Kodiaq (from £33,100) to the Mercedes-Benz GLB (£39,765) and Hyundai Santa Fe (£41,445). However, most X-Trail buyers are expected to opt for the middle-rung N-Connecta trim (£36,530) with the two-wheel-drive e-Power drivetrain, totalling £38,965.

Andrew1 6 September 2022
Errr, no, thank you.
Roadster 6 September 2022

Apart from that chicken korma intreior olour, this new X-Trail looks great inside and out and looks miles more appealing and premium looking than a Mercedes GLC, Q5 and X1. And the Nissan will be hugely more reliable and better built too than all of them.

FastRenaultFan 24 October 2021
Looks good. I like it. I think it needs some light colours like some beige in the dash do otherwise it would be a very dark and dull place to spend time. I would have it with beige seats and dash if I were to get one.

