2023 Lotus Type 133 to be firm's most luxurious model yet

The design of the highly anticipated Lotus Type 133 electric saloon has been signed off ahead of its launch in 2023, and details have emerged about how radically different it will be from any of the brand's previous or existing cars.

It will be the first Lotus saloon car since the legendary Carlton – a Vauxhall-based BMW M5 rival – bowed out in 1992. In its positioning, it will provide the brand with a rival to the Porsche Taycan, BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz EQE.

It will also be similar in its conception to sibling brand Polestar's 5 grand tourer, due on sale around a year later, in 2024. But, suggested Lotus managing director Matt Windle, the two cars will be tangibly differentiated, despite their shared Geely Group origins.

Asked if Lotus could benefit from the UK-based development programme for the Polestar 5, Windle told Autocar: "Yes and no. The importance is keeping that individuality - and we are different companies."

It is not yet clear whether the two cars will share a modular EV platform from the Geely stable (the Eletre platform is said to be a bespoke architecture), nor whether the Type 133 will be available with the Polestar's range-topping 874bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain, but Windle said: "It will be the Lotus ethos in that car. It's a bit more refined, further towards the luxury end of what we're trying to do with our performance luxury brand."

Global Lotus dealers have been shown the final design for the Type 133, he confirmed, "so they know what's coming next - and excitement was very high".

Elaborating on how Lotus and Polestar could collaborate in the future, Windle explained: "Geely is flexible and comfortable with us working with our sister companies, or third parties or other suppliers, OEMs, or anything. There's no direct purchasing or design strategy that they imply on us.