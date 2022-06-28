2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is rakish Model 3 rival

The latest and most striking entrant into Hyundai’s expanding bespoke EV family is the new Ioniq 6: a rakish, aero-optimised saloon aimed squarely at the hugely popular Tesla Model 3.

It is the second addition to the firm's new Ioniq EV family and will join the retro-styled Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover – which is fast becoming one of the most popular cars in its segment – in dealerships in 2023.

Previewed in 2020 by the sleek and ultra-low Prophecy concept, the Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s first foray into the electric saloon market, having established a foothold in the EV segment with the Hyundai Kona Electric, Ioniq hatch and Ioniq 5. At 4855mm long, 1880mm wide and 1495mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is a close match in size for the Model 3 – as well as the Polestar 2 and BMW i4.

Like the Ioniq 5, it uses the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP skateboard architecture, which also underpins the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. And while Hyundai has yet to give a full technical briefing, that means 800V hardware will be standard fitment for rapid charging at speeds of up to 350kW, as will vehicle-to-load compatibility for powering external appliances.

As with other cars on this flat-floored platform, it is expected to be offered with a choice of batteries ranging from 58kWh to 77.4kWh in capacity. The largest battery is likely to provide a range of more than 300 miles, given the car has a sleeker silhouette than the trio of upright E-GMP-based cars already on sale.

The firm also offers a choice of single-motor/rear-wheel-drive and twin-motor/four-wheel-drive powertrains elsewhere, and that’s expected to be the case here, too. A 226bhp RWD entry-level model, 321bhp midrung 4WD option and range-topping 577bhp Ioniq 6 ‘N’ are on the cards – the ‘N’ with a sub-3.5sec 0-62mph time.