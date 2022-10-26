BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition priced from £54,995

Electric saloon gains bespoke design elements and is the first model to feature Hyundai's new emblem
26 October 2022

The launch model of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be priced at £54,995 when it goes on sale in the UK later this year, gaining bespoke design elements and becoming the first car to feature the firm’s new emblem. 

The Ioniq 6 is the second member of Hyundai’s all-electric Ioniq family. The First Edition will go on sale on 9 November, limited to 2500 units and sold only in Germany, the UK, France, Norway, and the Netherlands.

It will be followed by two other specifications - Premium and Ultimate - prices and details for which will be revealed later this year. 

Each First Edition car is fitted with a black package, which adds 20in wheels in matt black, black mirror caps, black bumpers and black side mouldings. Four body colours are available: Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic and Gravity Gold Matte.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 First Edition features exclusive tartan-design floor mats, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a premium Bose audio system. 

It also gains wireless phone charging, vehicle-to-load capabilities and a head-up display, as well as a heat pump to improve energy efficiency. 

Inside, the seats of the Ioniq 6 First Edition use eco-process leather and recycled fabric. The floor mats are made from regenerated nylon yarn, which the firm says continues its “vision for sustainability”. 

The standard Ioniq 6 will be available with a 53kWh battery, but the First Edition model features the larger 77.4kWh pack with a range of 320 miles. 

With a dual-motor set-up, the First Edition car offers four-wheel drive, 320bhp and 446lb ft of torque, allowing the Tesla Model 3 rival to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 5.1sec.

The maximum charging speed is an impressive 350kW, potentially taking the battery from 10-80% in 18 minutes. That is more than twice as fast as the Model 3, which can charge at 150kW when using the Supercharger network – although Tesla chargers are far more abundant than 350kW units. 

“Ioniq 6 has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and media alike with its combination of streamliner styling and long-distance EV performance,” said Hyundai UK boss Ashley Andrew.

Deliveries for the Ioniq 6 first edition are due to take place between March and April 2023. 

