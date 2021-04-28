BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Volkswagen ID 5 and hot GTX to be revealed this week
UP NEXT
New Ford Ranger to be revealed later this month

2022 Volkswagen ID 5 and hot GTX to be revealed this week

SUV coupe model is closely related to the current ID 4 SUV and was previously teased with a camouflage livery
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
1 November 2021

Volkswagen will officially reveal the ID 5 SUV coupé and its performance GTX variant on Wednesday 3 November as the firm extends its range of all-electric models.  

The new machine, which is closely related to the current ID 4 SUV, arrives as part of Volkswagen's ambition to become the global leader in electric car sales in 2021. 

The model was previously shown in a teaser video with a special camo livery during the launch of the new ID 4 GTX, and the German manufacturer confirmed that the larger SUV would gain its own hot variant earlier this year. 

Related articles

The ID 5 will be the third of Volkswagen’s electric ID models to go on sale in Europe, joining the ID 3 hatch and ID 4. It will be offered in virtually identical specification to the ID 4, with a range of battery sizes and single- and dual-motor versions with various power outputs.

Volkswagen boss Ralf Brandstätter said: “Our next coupé is all about the elegance of flowing lines and naturally the ID 5 will also have a GTX version.”

The ID 5 GTX will use the same powertrain as the new ID 4 variant, with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers 295bhp, and a 77kWh battery giving an official range of up to 298 miles.

The ID 5 will initially be produced alongside the ID 4 at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory, before both models move to a new home in the firm’s Emden facility.

Volkswagen has committed to launching at least one new ID model, all of which are built on the VW Group’s MEB platform, per year. The production version of the ID Buzz will follow next year, with the production ID Vizzion saloon due in 2023. 

READ MORE

New 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 GTX is performance EV flagship​

Volkswagen ID 3 R: electric hot hatch tipped for 2024 launch​

Volkswagen Project Trinity to herald car-buying revolution​

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,200
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,695
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,850
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,850
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 3dr
2014
£3,919
52,266miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Dualjet Sz3 5dr
2015
£3,995
69,288miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Einarbb 29 October 2021

Bob Cat Brian -- is there any limit to how high up the numerical scale, ID numbers could go? One could technically imagine ID 15 or 28 or 59, just to name examples.

Bob Cat Brian 29 October 2021
Einarbb wrote:

Bob Cat Brian -- is there any limit to how high up the numerical scale, ID numbers could go? One could technically imagine ID 15 or 28 or 59, just to name examples.

Of course, although traditionally manufacturers like to keep a logical heirarchy to model numbers, with 4 being more expensive than 3 etc. Calling the Golf sized one '3' suggests theyre saving space below for 1&2. 

Polestar appear to be numbering their models in age order as you suggest, and Tesla's numbers/letters bear no logic so perhaps the traditional way is being replaced.

Giving this car a separate designation seems a stretch as its clearly a fastbacked iD4, but I guess its getting them more press than if it were just the iD4 fastback, and VW can claim be to be launching a new model,

dezzn 29 April 2021

And how heavy is this barge?

abkq 29 April 2021
This is pathetic. You are charged more for a car with reduced headroom which also looks uglier.
With the sloping roof the rear doesn't work. Looks too tall and narrow.

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives