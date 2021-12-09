2022 Toyota Aygo X priced from £14,795

Toyota has revealed pricing and specification levels for the new Aygo X in readiness for deliveries starting in May 2022.
The model, a rugged ultra-compact SUV evolved from the standard Aygo, will be priced from £14,795 in a line-up that comprises four specifications: Pure, Edge, Exclusive and Limited Edition.
Entry-level Pure models are equipped with 17in alloy wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reversing camera and air conditioning as standard. The basic Aygo X is also equipped with pre-collision assist and adaptive cruise control.
Next-step Edge specification starts from £16,495 and gains 18in alloy wheels, bi-tone metallic paint, a larger, 8.0in touchscreen, automatic air-con and privacy glass.
Exclusive models start from £17,715. Standard equipment includes partial synthetic leather seats, a 9.0in high-definition touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless phone connectivity, keyless entry and parking sensors with automatic braking.
Top-rung Limited Edition cars are described by Toyota as “luxuriously equipped and outstandingly refined, delivering intuitive technology and standout good looks.”
Prices for the range-topper start from £19,640 and the model receives 18in matt black alloy wheels, a retractable canvas roof and partial-leather heated seats but it can only be had with a special cardamom green bi-tone paint.
All Aygo X models are available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 69lb ft, and a choice of a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Toyota claims an economy figure of up to 60mpg, with 107g/km of CO2.
Drivers can currently reserve an Aygo X in all specifications online, with Pure, Edge and Exclusive grades requiring a £99 deposit.
Join the debate
Add your comment
That looks pretty good for a faux crossover city car.
Why is the Toyota badge stuck on a weird shaped piece of grey plastic though, is it to make it even easier to rebadge for the Suzuki & Subaru versions?
71 BHP - hold onto your hats!!!!
hehe that's 4 bhp down and a lot of weight up on my 1981 Fiat 127 (GT).
My first car was a 2007 Toyota Aygo Blue with 68 BHP. Nothing much as changed except back then a top spec Aygo was £8,000 and I remember people buying low spec Aygos brand new for £5,000.
Like you 567, I bought a Peugeot 108 in Jan 2008, essentially the same as your Aygo. I paid £7,000. Inflation since would take that to pretty much £10,000 today. To be fair the base spec new Aygo is close to the top of the range back then, but even so, this does look expensive.
However all car prices have gone up far more than inflation it seems, and this does look good if you want a first car, or a little run-about. Just expensive. But these days we should just be happy to see a new car that runs on petrol! It would be nice if they found a way of fitting a bigger or more powerful engine without adding much to the cost though. Its getting a bit heavy to have just 71BHP.
Twenty grand for an Aygo will never seem alright.
I'm one of those "you must be joking on pricing" but I thought £14795 for a well equiped entry was pretty good in this day and age. Guessing it will be £150 - £200 per month.