2022 Toyota Aygo X priced from £14,795

Toyota has revealed pricing and specification levels for the new Aygo X in readiness for deliveries starting in May 2022.

The model, a rugged ultra-compact SUV evolved from the standard Aygo, will be priced from £14,795 in a line-up that comprises four specifications: Pure, Edge, Exclusive and Limited Edition.

Entry-level Pure models are equipped with 17in alloy wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reversing camera and air conditioning as standard. The basic Aygo X is also equipped with pre-collision assist and adaptive cruise control.

Next-step Edge specification starts from £16,495 and gains 18in alloy wheels, bi-tone metallic paint, a larger, 8.0in touchscreen, automatic air-con and privacy glass.

Exclusive models start from £17,715. Standard equipment includes partial synthetic leather seats, a 9.0in high-definition touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless phone connectivity, keyless entry and parking sensors with automatic braking.

Top-rung Limited Edition cars are described by Toyota as “luxuriously equipped and outstandingly refined, delivering intuitive technology and standout good looks.”

Prices for the range-topper start from £19,640 and the model receives 18in matt black alloy wheels, a retractable canvas roof and partial-leather heated seats but it can only be had with a special cardamom green bi-tone paint.

All Aygo X models are available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 69lb ft, and a choice of a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Toyota claims an economy figure of up to 60mpg, with 107g/km of CO2.

Drivers can currently reserve an Aygo X in all specifications online, with Pure, Edge and Exclusive grades requiring a £99 deposit.