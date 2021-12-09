BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Toyota Aygo X priced from £14,795
UP NEXT
New electric BMW 3 Series for China revealed in leaked images

2022 Toyota Aygo X priced from £14,795

Model arrives with 17in wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen, mobile app connectivity and a reversing camera as standard
News
2 mins read
9 December 2021

Toyota has revealed pricing and specification levels for the new Aygo X in readiness for deliveries starting in May 2022. 

The model, a rugged ultra-compact SUV evolved from the standard Aygo, will be priced from £14,795 in a line-up that comprises four specifications: Pure, Edge, Exclusive and Limited Edition. 

Entry-level Pure models are equipped with 17in alloy wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reversing camera and air conditioning as standard. The basic Aygo X is also equipped with pre-collision assist and adaptive cruise control. 

Related articles

Next-step Edge specification starts from £16,495 and gains 18in alloy wheels, bi-tone metallic paint, a larger, 8.0in touchscreen, automatic air-con and privacy glass. 

Exclusive models start from £17,715. Standard equipment includes partial synthetic leather seats, a 9.0in high-definition touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless phone connectivity, keyless entry and parking sensors with automatic braking. 

Top-rung Limited Edition cars are described by Toyota as “luxuriously equipped and outstandingly refined, delivering intuitive technology and standout good looks.” 

Prices for the range-topper start from £19,640 and the model receives 18in matt black alloy wheels, a retractable canvas roof and partial-leather heated seats but it can only be had with a special cardamom green bi-tone paint. 

All Aygo X models are available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 69lb ft, and a choice of a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Toyota claims an economy figure of up to 60mpg, with 107g/km of CO2. 

Drivers can currently reserve an Aygo X in all specifications online, with Pure, Edge and Exclusive grades requiring a £99 deposit.

View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz EQB 2021 UK first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 9 December 2021

That looks pretty good for a faux crossover city car.

Why is the Toyota badge stuck on a weird shaped piece of grey plastic though, is it to make it even easier to rebadge for the Suzuki & Subaru versions?

Deputy 9 December 2021

71 BHP - hold onto your hats!!!!

jer 9 December 2021

hehe that's 4 bhp down and a lot of weight up on my 1981 Fiat 127 (GT).

567 9 December 2021

My first car was a 2007 Toyota Aygo Blue with 68 BHP. Nothing much as changed except back then a top spec Aygo was £8,000 and I remember people buying low spec Aygos brand new for £5,000.

artill 9 December 2021
567 wrote:

My first car was a 2007 Toyota Aygo Blue with 68 BHP. Nothing much as changed except back then a top spec Aygo was £8,000 and I remember people buying low spec Aygos brand new for £5,000.

Like you 567, I bought a Peugeot 108 in Jan 2008, essentially the same as your Aygo. I paid £7,000. Inflation since would take that to pretty much £10,000 today. To be fair the base spec new Aygo is close to the top of the range back then, but even so, this does look expensive.

However all car prices have gone up far more than inflation it seems, and this does look good if you want a first car, or a little run-about. Just expensive. But these days we should just be happy to see a new car that runs on petrol! It would be nice if they found a way of fitting a bigger or more powerful engine without adding much to the cost though. Its getting a bit heavy to have just 71BHP.

 

Tristan Hunt-Walker 9 December 2021

Twenty grand for an Aygo will never seem alright. 

jer 9 December 2021

I'm one of those "you must be joking on pricing" but I thought £14795 for a well equiped entry was pretty good in this day and age. Guessing it will be £150 - £200 per month.

Latest Drives

1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz EQB 2021 UK first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

View all latest drives