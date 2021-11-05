New 2022 Toyota Aygo X: rugged supermini revealed

The Toyota Aygo has been reborn as an ultra-compact SUV with a rugged-looking design and an overarching focus on affordability.

Staying true to the ethos of the boldly styled Prologue concept revealed earlier this year, the new Aygo – now wearing the X suffix in a nod to its baby SUV billing – is described as “unique in the A-segment”. It takes over from its conventional predecessor as the smallest model in Toyota’s line-up, sitting beneath the Yaris.

Despite the car’s wide-reaching reinvention, Toyota has carried over many of the second-generation Aygo’s defining features, such as its retractable canvas roof, one-piece glass bootlid and vertical tail-light clusters.

Although the overall height has been raised by 50mm, the Aygo’s squat silhouette remains largely intact, too, with its short overhangs, tall glasshouse and bluff rear end hinting at a focus on maximising space while maintaining agility in urban environments.

Riding on a shortened version of Toyota’s new GA-B platform, as used by the Yaris and Yaris Cross, the Aygo X is 325mm longer than its predecessor, at 3700mm, and the wheelbase is 90mm longer, affording more interior space all round and 60 litres of additional boot space.

Meanwhile, a 125mm increase in width to 1740mm allows for 20mm more space between the front seats to improve shoulder room and a front overhang 72mm shorter than that of the Yaris will making for easy parking.

Toyota said the car is “designed for the narrowest streets”, boasting that its 9.4-metre turning circle is one of the tightest on the market and that visibility has been improved by raising the seating by 55mm and making the A-pillars 10% steeper.

Although the Prologue’s more radical styling elements have been toned down, Toyota’s commitment to its city car’s “youthful and fun character” has meant the distinctive two-tone paintwork remains, as do the “wedged” roofline and 4x4-inspired cues, including a prominent front skidplate, colour-contrasting wheel-arch surrounds and a raised ride height (11mm higher than that of the old Aygo).