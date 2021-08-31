BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Subaru Solterra: EV's radical new interior previewed

Japanese maker is developing new battery-electric SUV on platform it co-created with Toyota
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
29 September 2021

Subaru's first electric vehicle, the Solterra, is a Europe-bound SUV built on a new EV platform co-developed with Toyota.

The C-segment SUV, due to go on sale in 2022, is twinned with the recently revealed Toyota bZ4X concept, with which it shares most of its interior and exterior design cues. A fresh preview shot of the interior - following the near-complete exterior reveal last month – shows the Solterra will share the Toyota's curved centre console, prominent widescreen central display and wraparound-style gauge cluster.

Subaru says the Solterra name is a fusion of the Latin words for sun and earth and has been chosen "to appreciate mother nature and further advance the form of coexistence with it". Japanese media had previously reported that the car could be called the Evoltis.

Related articles

The Solterra will be similar in size to the existing combustion-engined Forester. It will use the bespoke EV platform that Subaru partnered with Toyota to develop, known as e-TNGA.

The architecture is designed to be highly adaptable to allow for vehicles of different lengths and can be used for front, rear and four-wheel-drive layouts, thanks to the ability to fit motors to both axles. It can also accept multiple battery sizes. Toyota is planning to develop six EVs on the e-TNGA platform.

Beyond the use of the shared platform, Subaru has released no further technical details of the new EV.

Earlier this year, Subaru displayed an electric concept car at a technology briefing in January (pictured), and it's expected that the eventual production EV will take styling cues from it.

Subaru’s first EV is a major step in its electrification plans. The firm has recently introduced mild-hybrid versions of its Forester, Impreza and XC and is aiming for at least 40% of its global sales to be either electric or hybrid by 2030.

Subaru had previously planned for its first electric car to be based on an existing model built on its own Global Platform, but it changed that concept due to its new partnership with Toyota.

READ MORE

Toyota bZ4X previews firm's first electric SUV

Subaru Impreza e-Boxer: full details of new mild hybrid

Toyota and Subaru to develop new electric platform and SUV

Commenter 3 September 2021
Looks like the vehicle the current RAV4 should have looked at launch. Complete contrast to the gv70 which looks like a direct replacement for the original rx300 with macan tailgate.
Guy08 1 September 2021

It's an XV and not XC.

Peter Cavellini 31 August 2021

Design in the doldrums?, nothing recently has stood out, not been seen before etc, reminds of the Lexus SUV.

