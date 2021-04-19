BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota bZ4X concept is brand's first bespoke electric car
UP NEXT
New BMW M3 and M4 gain four-wheel-drive xDrive options

Toyota bZ4X concept is brand's first bespoke electric car

RAV4-sized SUV paves the way for a production EV due next year
Autocar
News
3 mins read
19 April 2021

The forward-looking bZ4X concept provides a long-awaited preview of Toyota’s first production battery-electric car, which will go on sale in the middle of next year.

The ‘bZ’ element of its name refers to the Japanese brand’s ‘Beyond Zero’ electrification strategy, through which it will launch at least 15 pure-electric vehicles by 2025, including seven that use the bZ moniker.

Spearheading this roll-out, the bZ4X will be the first model to use the new e-TNGA electric vehicle architecture developed in collaboration with Subaru, whose own first e-TNGA-based EV will be a Forester-sized SUV.

The defining characteristics of the platform include short overhangs and a long wheelbase, which is said to provide a “spacious and open cabin”. In fact, Toyota says rear leg room is comparable to the near-900mm offered by Lexus’s flagship LS luxury saloon. Here, the platform underpins a four-wheel-drive crossover (hence the ‘4X’ suffix), which is claimed to major on comfort, connectivity and openness.

Heavily angled styling cues, chunky black wheel-arch trim, a familiar silhouette and contrasting roof hint at the influence of the strong- selling RAV4 SUV, which has recently been made available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, various characteristics, including an all-new front-end design, point to a different design language for bZ-badged EVs.

In place of a conventional grille, a narrow black strip houses sensors for autonomous driving features, while sharply styled headlights and sculpted air channels are part of Toyota’s new “hammerhead” look, which aims to generate “a new attitude and road presence”.

The cabin, shown in what appears to be nearly production-ready guise, has been designed primarily to give the driver “a sense of direct connection to the road and to important information”. The instrument panel is mounted low for improved forward visibility and to minimise distraction. The large central display, wide centre console and textured dashboard can be expected to feature on the production car.

Toyota chief engineer Koji Toyoshima explained the philosophy behind the new-look cabin design: “Our target customer is someone who places importance on time spent together with family and friends. When they want to enjoy such times, Toyota’s bZ4X concept can serve as a hub for them.”

Technical details of the dual-motor electric powertrain remain largely under wraps, but the system is said to draw on Toyota’s 20-plus years of offering electrified powertrains, and to possess “class-leading efficiency and a very competitive driving range”. With power sent to all four wheels, the bZ4X is said to deliver genuine off-road capability, as well as “peace of mind” in all on-road situations.

The SUV’s range is optimised courtesy of an on-board solar charging system that helps to ensure colder weather has minimal impact on usability – a noted drawback of conventional battery tech.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Like the radical LF-Z concept shown by sibling brand Lexus recently, the bZ4X uses an innovative steer-by-wire system, which removes the mechanical link between the steering wheel and front axle. Toyota claims this enhances control while minimising the directional influence of rough surfaces and braking.

Toyota plans to take the car’s distinctive yoke-style steering device to production as a result, in select global markets, given the driver has less cause to move their hands around the wheel. The bZ4X will, said Toyoshima, make “driving easier and more fun”.

Another part of the Beyond Zero strategy is to achieve carbon neutrality of all vehicles throughout their entire life cycles – from supply chain to disposal. To date, Toyota has sold more than 17 million electrified vehicles, which, it says, equates to 140 million tonnes of CO2 saved. Between 2010 and 2019 alone, Toyota reduced its fleet CO2 emissions by 22%.

READ MORE

New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid: 302bhp PHEV priced from £47,395

Toyota to expand UK line-up with more SUVs, halo cars

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X 5dr
2015
£4,250
76,612miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X 3dr
2015
£4,297
43,107miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 3dr
2015
£4,491
47,266miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X 5dr
2015
£4,595
52,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£4,795
39,770miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2014
£4,900
56,370miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 3dr
2015
£4,950
40,454miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-cite 5dr
2014
£4,985
41,711miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£4,990
37,416miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
soldi 19 April 2021

Looks pretty sharp, and certainly much better than the 'mr blobby' ID4 or the 'swallowed a wasp' Model Y. And probably much more reliable and better built than either of them, which is not hard.

 

BlahBlah43 19 April 2021
Toyota just really struggle to make anything attractive looking. This EV concept is no exception.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

View all latest drives