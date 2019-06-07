Toyota to ramp up EV plans with six global models

Toyota will ramp up development of battery-electric vehicles, with plans to launch at least 10 models worldwide from 2020 onwards - including six global models based on its new e-TNGA platform.

The Japanese firm has brought forward the goal for electrified vehicles to make up half of global sales from 2030 to 2025, in part as a response to the accelerated take-up of such vehicles. As part of that plan, Toyota is aiming to sell at least one million EV or hydrogen-powered vehicles, along with 4.5 million hybrids – a technology the firm has long been a pioneer in.

Toyota’s electric vehicle programme will start next year, when the firm will launch electric versions of the Toyota C-HR and sister Izoa in China, alongside a Japan-only two-seat city car. The latter model will have a top speed of 37mph, and will be followed by other ultra-compact cars and scooters.

Toyota is also planning to develop at least six variations of global model, including the results of recently announced collaborations with Suzuki and Subaru, based on an electric version of its TNGA platform.

Those vehicles will include the compact SUV it is developing with Suzuki, and the medium SUV it is working with Subaru on. Toyota will also develop a crossover, large SUV, saloon and MPV, some of which could also be developed with partners, according to the firm.

Toyota’s e-TNGA platform has been designed for flexibility, and can be used to produce cars in front and rear drive, with the motors on the front and rear axles respectively, or twin-motor four-wheel-drive models. As with other EV platforms, the batteries will be mounted under the floor.

Toyota has warned that the plans could be slowed by the ability to source enough batteries. It is working with a number of partners to source battery supply, including a new deal with Chinese company CATL.