Toyota and Subaru to develop new electric platform and SUV

Toyota and Subaru have embarked on an initiative that will see the two marques share development of electric vehicle platforms - and jointly produce an electric SUV.
As well as a dedicated electric platform for mid-sized and large cars, the two brands will jointly develop an electric SUV to rival the Jaguar I-Pace and forthcoming Tesla Model Y. The machine will be sold in both Toyota and Subaru versions, in a similar way to the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ sports coupes.
The firms’ new platform will be multi-purpose, like Volkswagen’s MEB framework, and will be used for a range of models, including saloons and SUVs.
Both sides bring specific areas of expertise to the agreement: Subaru has experience in developing four-wheel-drive powertrains, while Toyota has invested heavily in electrification.
The pair’s relationship goes beyond 2012’s dual-badged sports car, with Toyota aiding development of Subaru’s US-only Crosstrek Hybrid SUV. It follows Toyota’s purchase of a controlling stake in Subaru’s owners, Fuji Heavy Industries, in 2008.
Toyota and the BEV
Wonder what they would have by now if they hadn't wasted so much time and money on the Mirai
