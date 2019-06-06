Toyota and Subaru to develop new electric platform and SUV

Toyota and Subaru have embarked on an initiative that will see the two marques share development of electric vehicle platforms - and jointly produce an electric SUV.

As well as a dedicated electric platform for mid-sized and large cars, the two brands will jointly develop an electric SUV to rival the Jaguar I-Pace and forthcoming Tesla Model Y. The machine will be sold in both Toyota and Subaru versions, in a similar way to the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ sports coupes.

The firms’ new platform will be multi-purpose, like Volkswagen’s MEB framework, and will be used for a range of models, including saloons and SUVs.

Both sides bring specific areas of expertise to the agreement: Subaru has experience in developing four-wheel-drive powertrains, while Toyota has invested heavily in electrification.

The pair’s relationship goes beyond 2012’s dual-badged sports car, with Toyota aiding development of Subaru’s US-only Crosstrek Hybrid SUV. It follows Toyota’s purchase of a controlling stake in Subaru’s owners, Fuji Heavy Industries, in 2008.