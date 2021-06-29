2022 Porsche Macan EV: latest images show cold weather testing

Porsche is getting ready to launch its next pivotal new model: the next generation, all-electric Macan, and new spy shots give a better look at its design - along with a first glimpse of the cabin.
The manufacturer officially previewed the car in a series of testing images last month, but now with development work well underway, a pre-production prototype provides clues as to what to expect of the final car.
A raft of design tweaks mark the EV out from today's Macan; slimmed-down headlights are visible, alongside the lack of any physical grille, bar a lower air intake. The roofline also appears to be lower and more coupé-like than that of today’s Macan, while the rear end appears to have been subtly reconfigured.
Inside, the transformation is more readily apparent. With the arrival of all-electric power comes the removal of the conventional gearshifter, making way for a smoother, less cluttered centre console featuring a small rotary knob - presumably for controlling the large central infotainment screen - and a climate control touchscreen. Porsche's new-generation PCM 6.0 communications system will also feature, as, it appears, will a fully digital, curved gauge cluster.
Speaking to Autocar at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show, Porsche’s director of SUVs, Julian Baumann, confirmed that the existing petrol-engined Macan will remain on sale alongside the new Macan during a transitional phase. The offering will broadly mirror that offered by the Taycan/Panamera duo.
The electric Macan will arrive in 2022 and initially be a high-performance model in the mould of the Taycan, carrying the same Turbo badging to identify it as the top-of-the-range version. The current Macan will be offered alongside it partly because “some customers are not ready for EVs,” said Baumann. “So there will be two different cars.”
I hope the styling guesses are not accurate as it seems to have the Platypus Duck look that afflicts most EV's so far. Yes it is disguised but it does look a bit tall, the rear side window is awkward and the front as projected in the white car is terrible. We need EV's to look futuristic and not like existing cars with the grille covered over and a few goes at making them look different. The Taycan Cross is vastly better but also huge...we need inspiration not a bulgy makeover with a cheap interior.
The interior doesn't look all that exciting to me, more black hole than anything. But that is the Porsche way.
As long as it drives like a Porsche and has the badge to prove it, will undoubtedly sell by the bucketload.