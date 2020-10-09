2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 spotted in estate and saloon guises

The Mercedes-AMG C63 is well into its development programme and prototypes of the saloon and estate variants have been spotted at the Nürburgring.

The performance-oriented C63 was previously seen testing on the road and is pictured in the same exterior camouflage, with the wheels, grille and aggressive front and rear lights on display. The roof on both models has also been left on display, in silver for the saloon and black for the estate.

The C63 is set to be the first AMG model to feature an advanced four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain instead of its long-standing V8 power when it goes on sale in early 2022. The car will be one in a line of future new AMG models earmarked to receive an electrified version of Mercedes’ new turbocharged 2.0-litre M139 engine.

The camouflaged prototype shows an evolutionary look in line with the recently facelifted E-Class and suggests that AMG will not tone down the saloon's aggressive styling as it downsizes the engine.

The potent four-cylinder engine kicks out a maximum of 416bhp and 369lb ft of torque in non-electrified form in the new A45 and its related siblings. The unit has already been engineered for longitudinal mounting as well as mild-hybrid electric boosting. It’s destined to be used in not only the next C63 but also, in a less heavily tuned form, in a follow-up to today’s turbocharged 3.0-litre V6-powered C43.

The new C63 will be offered in saloon, coupé and convertible bodystyles, with the next C43 likely to be sold in those three guises as well as an estate version.

Other AMG models set to run the new electrified driveline include successor models to today’s GLC 43 and GLC 63 SUVs, the GLC 43 Coupé and the GLC 63 Coupé.

Autocar has been told the M139 engine will adopt a 48V integrated starter motor similar to that already used by the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder M256 unit, which powers the CLS 53 4Matic+ and other recent new AMG models.