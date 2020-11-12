2022 Honda Civic design previewed ahead of reveal next week

Honda is developing the eleventh-generation Honda Civic for launch in 2022, and will show off the model's final production design with the unveiling of a prototype next Tuesday (17 November).
The car will be shown in saloon form, which is not a body style offered in the UK but will give a good indiation of what to expect from the hatchback. A preview video (below) hints at styling influenced by the US-market Accord saloon, and confirms substantial tweaks for the front and rear end designs.
Previously, a set of leaked patent filings have gave ys our first hint of the hatchback’s design.
The patent images were exposed on the CivicXI forum and revealed subtle but important changes to the Skoda Octavia rival, similar to those exhibited by the recently spied next-generation Civic Type R performance variant.
At the front, the headlights are less angular and the grille has been significantly narrowed, while the body looks to have been made longer and wider, possibly to bring the car into line with the larger Accord that Honda sells in the US.
The tail-lights have also been reworked, as is the case with the 2022 Type R.
The new Civic will have a less sporty appearance than the current model, with the patents suggesting that Honda has removed the outgoing car’s distinctive liftback and spoiler.
Autocar understands that the next Type R will be a hybrid, and it's all but confirmed that this technology will be available on the standard car, too, as Honda has vowed to make all its European sales electrified by 2022.
It has also been suggested that the new Type R will use a powertrain in the vein of the Honda NSX supercar, which pairs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre petrol V6 with three electric motors.
The patent images gives little clue to the upcoming interior, but shots of the Type R suggest we can expect a reworked steering wheel and dashboard design, alongside a dashtop-mounted touchscreen.
A Honda spokesperson declined to comment on the images.
Join the debate
jonboy4969
Thank god they have pulled
Thank god they have pulled away from that awful looking thing they have now, no wonder sales have plummetted, worldwide, cars have become too fussy these days and need to go back to basics, with a good looking car that does not need 500 different bits on the front of it.
si73
jonboy4969 wrote:
I actually like the current car, it has a good stance and looks purposeful, has a look of something moving even when stationary, agree with a lot of comments that the black fake grills in the bumpers are a bit unnecessary but for me they don't detract from what I think is a great looking car that is a nice fastback shape as opposed the the previous and more common near vertical style hatchback.
This new one looks to be the same shape in profile just with less detailing and as such it looks a little bland, more vag than honda.
My son just bought a 2017 1.0 SR in red and it looks fantastic to me, it's a superb drive and the ice touch screen works really well with Android auto. It's a fantastic car and I am a little jealous.
cdp
It looks very dated
It's good enough looking but reminds me of the cars of 2010 rather than 2020.
If Honda have managed to cram an electric drive train in there with a 200+ mile range then fine, otherwise it really is a relic.
Shrub
Can we have an estate this time please Honda?
Ta
tuga
Shrub wrote:
LOL no, xoxo - Honda.
xxxx
Could not be worse
It seems they just cannot get it right, go back to the pensioner special then at least it will appeal to some.
And so what actually
you what!?
Skoda Octavia rival? huh, surely its against a Corolla...
tuga
Octavia
The current-gen hatch already sits in between the Corolla and the Octavia in length ( 15cm either way ), but this one seems even longer, so IMO the Octavia comparison seems to be fair. What it won't have is the Octavias pricing and dealer network, so unless they come out with something really special, I really don't see how they can reverse their dwindling European sales.
Then again, if Honda saw this as an issue, they'd sell the upcoming City hatch over here, it looks just as bland as this new Civic, is hybrid compatible, smaller overall, and because it's Jazz-based it would surely be cheaper to buy, but Europe ( and European customers ) really doesn't seem to be a priority for Honda anymore.
Paul Dalgarno
Thank you, I can avoid be offended
The new one is bland by look of it. A crime of course, but at least my eyes won't be offended by the ugliest mainstream car in existence just now. The proportions and the detail on the current one are as bad as it gets - I actually wince when I see one - thankfully very few, and mostly the Halfords special Type Rs. The few people who like them have have bought them now, and sales have dived.
It's the only car on sale that I feel so strongly about it's styling. Shouldn't bother me, but it does.
.
LP in Brighton
European version?
Will the Civic continue to be Europeanised for our market, or will we just get the US or Japanese versions? And where will they be sourced? For many years now Europe has been low priority for Honda - I think the closure of its sole European plant confirms this.
